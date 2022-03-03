World

Lauren Boebert defends SOTU outburst: ‘I couldn’t stay silent’

23 hours ago
Lauren Boebert defends SOTU outburst: 'I couldn't stay silent'
Lauren Boebert defends SOTU outburst: ‘I couldn’t stay silent’

Lauren Boebert defends SOTU outburst: ‘I couldn’t stay silent’

U.S. Republican Lauren Boebert, R-Colo, defended his anger in President Biden’s State of the Union address after receiving strong criticism from Democrats on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, Boebert tweeted, “Left p-ed — because I called for Biden’s foolish withdrawal from Afghanistan, which placed the top 13 Americans in a flagged coffin.” “They were crazy because a speech was‘ interrupted ’ [sic] The lives of families who have lost loved ones are now in jeopardy. “

Biden told American Service members that their burn had fallen ill because of the proximity of the hole, urging his own son Beau, who had died of brain cancer, that the disease could be caused by contact with the hole.

“These burn holes that burn waste, war waste, medical and hazardous materials, jet fuel and much more and when they come home, many qualified and best-trained fighters in the world, never the same,” Biden said. In his speech. “Headaches, numbness, dizziness, a cancer that will put them in a flagged coffin.”

U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Shouts "Build the wall" As President Biden delivers his first State of the Union address, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington.

US Republican Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Shouts “Build the wall” as President Biden delivers his first State of the Union address in the Capitol, Washington, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
(Assistant Printing Press)

Boebert Sutu wears ‘Drill Baby Drill’, shouts at more than 13 soldiers killed in Pulout, Afghanistan

Biden ‘could not be bothered’

Contents hide
1 Biden ‘could not be bothered’
2 ‘No Theater Time’

“You put them there – 13 of them!” Boebert shouted from inside the chamber, referring to the 13 American soldiers killed in a terrorist bombing while withdrawing from Afghanistan last summer.

“I don’t understand how it is possible to hear the word ‘flag-cut coffin’ and not think of the 13 Marines who died under Joe Biden’s watch,” he told Fox 31 in Denver on Wednesday. He said the blast was not planned.

He said the mother of one of the victims lived in his district.

“He told me that Joe Biden had killed his son,” Boebert said. “Last night, Biden invited the CEO of a major technology company to the State of the Union, but no one was bothered to identify the family who lost loved ones in Afghanistan. Biden did not take any responsibility for his failure in Afghanistan last night.”

See President Biden Capitol delivering his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington with Vice President Kamala Harris and California House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

See President Biden Capitol delivering his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington with Vice President Kamala Harris and California House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
(Assistant Printing Press)

He described it as “shameful and disgusting” that Biden did not recognize the 13 service members in his speech.

‘No Theater Time’

US Republican Ken Buck, R-Colo. Boebert is described as a “champion of the Gold Star family” but a statement sent to Fox 31 accused him of “theater” for the incident.

“I am a firm believer in decoration, and I believe that in recent years our politics has become increasingly toxic and we have seen a lack of it,” Buck said. “It’s not a time for the State of the Union Theater, because Speaker Nancy Pelosi did it by tearing up President Trump’s speech while she was behind the camera for a live camera. The president’s speech for years. It’s not a time for hacking, as Lorraine unfortunately did last night. “

U.S. Representative Eric Swalwell called D’Calif a “national disgrace” to Boebert for his outrage.

Several yards to the right Lance Cpl. Dylan Ryan Merola of Rancho Cucamonga is laid to rest at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Kovina on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Merola was one of 13 soldiers killed in an attack on an Afghan airport

Several yards to the right Lance Cpl. Dylan Ryan Merola of Rancho Cucamonga is laid to rest at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Kovina on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Merola was one of 13 soldiers killed in an attack on an Afghan airport
(Getty Images)

“But worse – because you’re irrelevant – Kevin McCarthy owns it all,” he tweeted. “He won’t curse you because he’s a coward.”

Fred Gutenberg, who lost his daughter in a school shooting in Parkland, Florida in 2017, was removed from the chamber in 2018 after President Trump was interrupted during his State of the Union address. Gutenberg said he had been arrested in connection with the incident.

“‘2 years ago, I shouted at SOTU,’ What about gun violence victims like my daughter? ‘ “She is OK Tweet. “Why was he not removed and spent the night in prison?”

In 2020, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was criticized by Republicans for tearing up a copy of then-President Trump’s State of the Union address after he had finished his speech.


