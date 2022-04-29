Lauren Boebert leads effort to defund Biden Administration’s ‘disinformation’ board



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Exclusive: Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Has enacted legislation to close a new division of the Homeland Security Board, designed to mislead police.

Boebert’s law would defend the “Disinformation Governance Board” and ensure that the federal government has no role in determining what is true for the American people.

Pisaki defends Nina Jankovic, claims DHS ‘confusion’ board continues to work under Trump

Boebert told Gadget Clock Digital Friday in an interview: “This kind of thing is terrible. We have the power of the purse in Congress. It is our duty to close this department immediately.” “I’m calling for leadership in the Republican Party – the leader [Kevin] McCarthy, Whip [Steve] Scalise and others – join me in calling for a refund for closing this section. “

McCarthy’s representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment on whether he supports the bill or attempts to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, which Boebert wants. Scalise supports Boebert’s bill.

Both Scalise and McCarthy recently signed a letter questioning Mayercas’ suitability for office but did not specifically raise the impeachment.

The issue was raised by the newly announced Disinformation Governance Board, which DHS said would spread misinformation and misinformation spread by human traffickers from Russia against immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, according to the Associated Press. Nina Jankovic, a former disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center, will head the board as executive director.

Critics have slammed Biden’s “truth ministry” for “misleading” the internet into police.

Republicans – already trying to block the New York Post story on Big Tech’s Hunter Biden’s laptop – were surprised by the new section after Democrats branded it a Russian delusion in censorship tactics.

“No tax dollar should go where Biden uses the power of the federal government to silence true stories like Big Tech Hunter Biden’s story,” Boebert said.

Boebert likens effort to government surveillance from George Orwell’s novel “1984”.

Democrats have taken it [book] Not as a warning, but as a guide, “he said.

See: Biden Disinformation Jar for Tiktok song has gone viral

White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie defended the Information Governance Board and Jankovic, Gadget Clock told White House correspondent Jackie Heinrich that the effort was a continuation of the work of former President Trump’s administration.

“We know there has been a range [disinformation] There are a variety of issues out there, I mean, for example, including Covid, and also selection and qualifications, ”Saki says.

As Jankowicz describes, Psaki claims he is “an expert in online confusion” and insists he is “a person with a wide range of qualifications.”

Jankovic Recommended Hunter Biden’s laptop, which has been verified by multiple media outlets, was a “Russian influence option” during the 2020 presidential election.

Djankovic retweeted his remarks Wednesday, claiming he was only live-tweeting the presidential debate between Biden and Trump.

Boebert is collecting sponsors for his law and plans to officially launch it next week.

“It’s really a publicity stunt,” Boebert said of the disinformation board. “There’s a Federal Department statement about what’s right and what’s wrong. What’s true and what’s not. It’s a very dangerous place where we’ve come.”

Gadget Clock’ Andrew Mark Miller and Kyle Morris contributed to this article.