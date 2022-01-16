Lauren Smith-Fields’ Family Searches for Answers a Month After Her Death – Gadget Clock



A household is trying and calling for solutions after the dying of 23-year-old Lauren Smith-Fields. Police discovered the Bridgeport girl useless inside her house final month.

Shantell Fields, Lauren’s mom, informed NBC Connecticut that she and her household are nonetheless overcome with emotion a month after their daughter and sister was discovered inside her house.

“I see her in all the pieces that I do, all the pieces that I do I see her,” Shantell Fields stated. “I by no means get to the touch her once more and it is deplorable how they handled us, I do not get my daughter again.”



Lauren Smith-Fields died final month. Since her premature dying, her household has been looking for solutions about the reason for her dying.

Earlier than her dying, Lauren was a scholar at Norwalk Group Faculty and had her personal enterprise. The household tells NBC Connecticut they’re now left with the recollections of Lauren a month after she died.

“Lauren was full of guffaws, for those who was down, she was all the time going to choose you up, make you giggle,” stated Tavar Grey-Smith, who’s one in every of Lauren’s brothers.

“She was one of the best sister and I beloved her and she or he beloved to journey,” stated Lakeem Jetter, who can be one in every of Lauren’s brother.

Lauren’s household tells NBC Connecticut their nightmare began greater than a month in the past after not listening to from her. Shantell and Lauren’s brother went to her house on Dec. 13 however once they bought to her house, she wasn’t there – however they noticed a word on the door.

The household stated the word had a quantity on it and stated, ‘In the event you’re trying for Lauren’ name the quantity. The quantity belonged to the owner who later informed Shantell and her brother that she had died.

The household stated they needed to name police and the detective concerning the case and didn’t get affirmation about Lauren’s dying till they reached out to the Bridgeport Police Division.



The household of Lauren Smith-Fields tells NBC Connecticut she was a scholar at Norwalk Group Faculty and had her personal enterprise.

Bridgeport Police issued a assertion to NBC Connecticut:

“On December 12, 2021, the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Middle obtained a name for service concerning an premature dying. Upon police arrival, it was discovered that Ms. Laruen-Smith-Fields handed away unexpectedly. This incident is at present being investigated by the Bridgeport Police Division’s Detective Bureau. This investigation stays open and lively. The Detective Bureau is awaiting the ultimate report from the Chief Medical Examiner’s Workplace for trigger and method of dying of Ms. Smith-Fields. The Bridgeport Police Division gives it is sincerest condolences to the household and associates of Ms. Lauren Smith-Fields. We encourage anybody with info concerning this incident to contact both Detective-Sergeant Joseph Morales at 203-581-5219 or the Bridgeport Police TIPS line at 203-576-8477.”

The household stated as soon as they reached out to the detective, he confirmed that Lauren had handed away and she or he had met a man by way of the relationship app referred to as “Bumble.”

As soon as her household discovered concerning the man, they requested the detective concerning the man who Lauren met by way of the relationship app, however the household stated the detective’s response was stunning.

“After I requested the officer concerning the man, he stated he was a very good man they usually weren’t trying into him anymore,” stated Jetter. “It was nearly like he was sticking up for him and it appeared bizarre to listen to that from a detective.”



A make-shift memorial remains to be outdoors Lauren’s house almost a month since her dying.

After the household continued to ask questions concerning the investigation, that is once they stated they started working into points.

“He informed me immediately on the telephone to cease calling him and hung up in my face, it was identical to complete disrespect, like that is what you inform a household that is going by way of grief and looking for solutions?” requested Jetter. “The way in which they talked to me, the way in which they’ve talked to the household, how they handled my daughter, they handled her like she was no person, like she was not vital,” stated Shantell Smith.

NBC Connecticut reached out to Connecticut’s health worker to search out out Lauren’s explanation for dying they usually inform us “her explanation for dying is pending additional research.”

The household proceeded to pay their very own cash for an unbiased post-mortem and are awaiting these outcomes.

The household stated every time they reached out to the police division, they felt anger and frustration. These feelings and search for solutions led them to hiring lawyer Darnell Crosland in an effort to get justice for Lauren.



Lauren’s relations with their lawyer, Darnell Crosland.

“We have now seen the quantity of assets which have gone to different circumstances involving lacking white girls like Gabby Petito and we all know so many Black girl are lacking a lot on this nation,” stated Crosland. “Everyone seems to be talking out, everyone seems to be insulted with the way in which the Bridgeport police and the Bridgeport metropolis has handled us.”

Legal professional Crosland tells NBC Connecticut the household has been handled unfairly all through this final month they usually deserve justice and motions that they plan to rent a unbiased investigator.

“We wish an unbiased investigation by an unbiased state company or federal company to look into this case,” stated Crosland. “We wish the DOJ like once they need to step in for circumstances like a Mike Brown, this household has to proceed to take care of the lack of their beloved one, work they usually should not have to try this when they’re hard-working tax-payers.”

The household and their lawyer tells NBC Connecticut they’ve heard concerning the metropolis’s police division providing their condolences and responded to the message.

“We see them now providing their condolences after reporters have been asking them for questions and once we hear about it, it is like a slap within the face, we do not need excuses, we wish solutions,” stated Crosland. “I’ve no religion within the Bridgeport Police Division, we have now been disrespected they usually did not deal with our beloved one’s case like they need to have as quickly as this occurred.”

The household’s lawyer tells NBC Connecticut they plan to serve a discover of an intention to sue the Metropolis of Bridgeport and plan to make the announcement on Sunday.

“We wish justice, we wish solutions, I imply no matter occurred occurred that night time, we wish to know and we wish to really feel like they care as a lot as we care,” stated Jetter. “I miss my daughter and I see her in all the pieces that I do and it pains me to know that I will by no means get to see her once more,” stated Shantell Fields.

A makeshift memorial has been arrange outdoors of Lauren’s house. The household can be planning a citywide march to lift consciousness and proceed calling for justice for Lauren.



A poster with footage of Lauren stays outdoors her house almost a month since her household discovered she had handed away.

“I by no means thought one thing like this may occur the place you lose a member of the family and we’re handled like you do not exist so we’re going to guarantee this metropolis remembers Lauren Smith-Fields,” stated Jetter.

Lauren’s story has gone viral and has been shared on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat and the household lawyer tells NBC Connecticut the CEO of Bumble has reached out to try to assist the household get solutions.

The household shared the e-mail they despatched to metropolis leaders final month:

“Good afternoon,

I’m penning this electronic mail on behalf of the Smith-Fields household. I’m penning this electronic mail utterly involved and disheartened not solely as a member of the family of the sufferer however a citizen and tax payer within the State of Connecticut.

On Monday December thirteenth my household started to name and textual content our beloved Daughter, Sister, Niece, and Pal Lauren Smith-Fields repeatedly with no prevail. With Lauren being such the household oriented younger girl that she was we knew this was utterly out of character for her to not reply. Round roughly 8:00pm, Lauren’s Mom Shantell and Brother Lakeem determined to go to Laurens house at 33 Plymouth Avenue. Upon their arrival they have been met with a word on the door stating “In the event you’re trying for Lauren name this quantity”. Utterly confused and frightened Lauren’s Mom and Brother contacted Laurens landlord Hector. Hector then knowledgeable them that “One thing dangerous occurred” and that Lauren was certainly deceased. Hector then proceeded to present them a card with Detective Cronin’s telephone quantity on it. Lauren’s brother Lakeem then referred to as Dt. Cronin.

When Dt. Cronin spoke with Lauren’s brother Lakeem, he informed him that Lauren was certainly expired and her physique had been faraway from the scene. He informed Mr. Jetter that Lauren met a man later recognized as Mr. Matthew Lafountain on a relationship web site referred to as Bumble for the primary time. He defined that Mr. LaFountain came visiting Lauren and she or he gave the impression to be feeling in poor health. He went additional into element and informed Mr. Jetter that Mr. Lafountain acknowledged Lauren went to satisfy Mr. Jetter at 9:30pm and stayed outdoors for a couple of minutes, got here again, and started to vomit uncontrollably. Dt. Cronin then informed Lauren’s brother that Mr. Lafountain additionally acknowledged that he carried her into her mattress, and laid together with her checking on her twice, as soon as at 3:00am and the following at 6:30am when he observed she was bleeding out of her nostril and mouth. Lakeem then requested Dt. Cronin “Are you investigating this?” He responded to Lakeem and stated “I do not suppose there’s something to research, he looks as if a actually nice man. I used to be right here when the health worker investigated and there are not any indicators of foul play they usually have been each absolutely dressed”. Dt. Cronin then acknowledged that he can be prepared to come back to the scene at 33 Plymouth Avenue and converse with them they usually agreed. They continued to attend in entrance of the house upset, grieving, and confused for 45 minutes to be unmet with Dt. Cronin or anybody from the Bridgeport Police Division. Mr. Jetter and Ms. Fields then left the scene of the incident and gave Dt. Cronin’s telephone quantity to Lauren’s father Everett Smith. Mr. Smith then referred to as Dt. Cronin to make clear then info given earlier to Lauren’s brother Lakeem. When Mr. Smith referred to as Dt. Cronin he was met with a response that stated “I already talked to your ex spouse, and you may speak to her”. Mr. Smith then acknowledged that he had his personal questions that he wished to ask Dt. Cronin that weren’t beforehand requested. Dt. Cronin then stated it was late, he was off work, and couldn’t proceed to speak. Upset and feeling like they weren’t being heard, Mr. Jetter referred to as Dt. Cronin once more for Dt. Cronin to reply and say “Why do you retain calling me, I informed you all the pieces I do know” and continued to hold up in his face.

After taking a day to course of on this tragedy and wait for legislation enforcement to collect extra info and probably go to or contact us we determined to go to the Bridgeport Police Division on Wednesday December sixteenth, 2021. Within the foyer we requested to talk with Dt. Cronin and informed he was off for the day and there was a completely different detective on responsibility that they might be capable to converse with. Whereas assembly with this detective they defined what info they’d in nice element. The detective appeared completely appalled, and shocked on the approach the household was talked to, ignored, and saved uninformed.

As of in the present day, Thursday December sixteenth, 2021 we nonetheless haven’t spoken with Dt. Cronin nor anybody else from the Bridgeport Police Division. We have now questions for this detective, Captain Gilleran, and Chief Garcia. My principal query to all of you is since when is an investigation primarily based on somebody being a “good man” or “good individual”? Or does Dt. Cronin know Mr. Lafountain as he’s a resident of Milford which is simply about 6-10 miles away from Bridgeport? Within the police drive are investigations initiated primarily based on private perception of somebody’s character or proof supplied? If investigations are initiated primarily based on proof offered then how was an investigation not correctly preformed? Primarily based on the incident report supplied to us in the present day it was acknowledged that Lauren was bleeding from her nostril in mouth, how does this clarify a pool of blood in the midst of her mattress and never on the head of the mattress the place her pillow was and she or he was laying? We have been informed by Dt. Cronin that Lauren and Mr. Fountain didn’t interact in any intercourse as per Mr. Fountains phrase, however how would Dt. Cronin know? This morning we discovered a used Trojan Condom in Lauren’s rest room trash can that was left on the scene. Did Dt. Cronin see the condom within the rest room? We additionally discovered an open tube of lubricant on her dresser that was half full. This tube was a small miniature tube used for 1 time use. Did he trouble to go searching the house? Or primarily based on his judgement on Mr. Fountain being a “good man” did he not trouble to examine? Earlier than we rent personal investigator I wish to formally invite and demand detectives return and collect the proof that was discovered by our household and ignored by detectives. If this condom have been examined and was certainly holding semen from Mr. Lafountain proving what he acknowledged was not true and him and Lauren certainly had intercourse would he nonetheless be thought of a good man?

I together with the voters on this state demand higher not solely from our police division however our native officers. I additionally wish to schedule a assembly with our household and your detectives, and officers concerned with this case. Our beloved daughter, sister, niece, and buddy deserves to have her dying correctly investigated by our authorities who we’re presupposed to belief and who’re presupposed to serve us. Once more, investigations ought to NOT be primarily based on private perception. We perceive that the health worker was on the scene and noticed no foul play within the human eye, however what if she finds completely different throughout her post-mortem? Will an investigation begin then? Or by then wouldn’t it be too late to evaluate and gather bodily proof?

I’ll shut this primary electronic mail of many by additional expressing my damage, anger, and absolute disgust at how my grieving household was talked to and handled throughout this troublesome time. My household deserves a heartfelt apology and a thorough investigation into the premature dying of Lauren Smith-Fields. If an investigation determines Lauren’s premature dying was not suspicious, or was not led to by neglect of any sort we are going to take the data with stride and work as a household to start to heal from this tragedy, but when for any motive this continues to pull on and any of Mr. Lafontaine’s statements are confirmed to be false, uncorroborated, and full lies by way of an unbiased investigation we is not going to relaxation till everyone seems to be held accountable for their actions. I look ahead to talking with you quickly, and am open to assembly as quickly as doable.”