Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss return to Broadway in “American Buffalo”



NEW YORK — Thursday was opening night for a trio of acclaimed actors.

Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss star in the Broadway revival of the David Mamet play “American Buffalo.”

Fishburne, Rockwell and Criss play hustlers trying to get ahead but conflicted between loyalty and greed.

Film, TV and stage stars were there show support for Broadway at Thursday’s opening.

“These people could have gone anywhere they wanted at the end of the pandemic, but they came back to Broadway. Broadway is everything, and they came back to help us reopen and light the world,” said Brian Moreland, a producer of the revival.

“American Buffalo” runs through July 10 at Circle in the Square Theatre.

