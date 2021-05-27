Laurenzside – Age, Height, Net Worth

Laurenzside – Age, Height, Net Worth

Laurenzside is understood for gaming content material on her YouTube channel all around the world. Discover Laurenzside Age, Peak, Actual Title, Biography, Birthday, and far more.

Lauren Weber, popularly often called Laurenzside is the famend YouTuber and Gaming Commentator from New York, United States. Her ardour for gaming and the artistic methods to current her movies has introduced her a number of fame. Lauren considers herself to be a gaming comic.

Laurenzside Age

Laurenzside (born July 7, 1989) is 31 years outdated as of 2021. Her birthday falls on July 7 of every 12 months. Her delivery-date suggests her zodiac signal to be Most cancers.

Biography: Household, Schooling

Laurenzside was born Lauren Weber to loving mother and father in New York Metropolis, In accordance with some sources, her father handed away whereas she was nonetheless in highschool. Lauren’s mom raised her single-handedly. She grew up along with her brother named Ryan and has a half-sister whose title is Chrissy. She attended an area highschool and has graduated along with her Bachelor’s diploma in Communication Arts. She at present resides along with her husband in New York.

Laurenzside Real Name

Laurenzside Net Worth

The online value of Laurenzside is $300 thousand as of 2021. She earns by way of her streaming movies on Twitch and generates earnings from YouTube income. Moreover, she additionally runs her merchandise the place she sells quite a lot of merchandise.

Net Worth in 2021 $300 thousand
Annual Earnings $25 thousand
Property Wil Replace

Profession Data

Laurenzside commenced her profession on YouTube by way of her gaming content material. She largely data herself taking part in totally different video games and uploads it on YouTube. She has extraordinary gaming abilities and her playthroughs are reward-worthy. Her movies are of bounce-reduce enhancing type, Primarily, Lauren opened her YouTube channel in 2007 to add vlogs and comedy skits however she couldn’t proceed that due to her training. Then, in 2003, she resumed her ardour for gaming by beginning a comedy-based mostly gaming channel. She additionally does reside streams on Twitch.

She regularly collaborates with different YouTube stars like Yammy, JackSuckAtLife, Gloom, and Joey Graceffa amongst many others. Her different digital nickname is the bread queen. A few of her hottest movies are from her ‘The Sims 4 Sequence’ and ‘Minecraft Sequence’. Lauren even uploads movies of a number of sport challenges, competitions, gameplay tutorials, and associated content material associated to gaming.

Peak and Weight

Laurenzside is sort of tall as a result of her peak is 5 ft and 9 inches. The burden of the gorgeous gaming streamer is 64 kg. She has elegant dyed hair in purple shade which is form of her style assertion.

Laurenzside Height

Boyfriend and Relationship

Laurenzside has married her longtime boyfriend Bobby who’s also referred to as Bobizard. The 2 reside a affluent life collectively as they’re having fun with their fortunately married life.

Husband and Kids

Laurenzside is married to her husband Bobby. Though they’ve been married for a while, she doesn’t have any kids.

Fast Wiki and Bio

Primary Information
Full Actual Title Lauren Weber
Date of Delivery July 7, 1989
Age 31 years outdated
Birthday July 7
Nick Title Laurenzside
Household Title Weber
Delivery Place New York, United States
Present Residence New York, United States
Gender Feminine
Career YouTuber, Gamer
Nationality American
Ethnicity White
Faith Christianity
Solar Signal Most cancers
Awards Underneath Evaluate
Bodily Stats
Peak in Ft 5 ft and 9 inches
Weight in Kg 64 kg
Peak in Meter 1.79 m
Weight in Lbs 141 lbs
Measurement 34-26-35
Hair Coloration Purple (Dyed)
Eye Coloration Brown
Shoe Dimension (US) 8.5
Tattoo None
Household
Father Not Talked about
Mom Not Offered
Brother(s) Ryan
Sister(s) Chrissy
Grandfather Not Disclosed
Grandmother Not Divulged
Private Life
Marital Standing Married
Boyfriend Already Married
Husband Bobby
Son(s) Not But Born
Daughter(s) Not Given Delivery
Schooling
Highest Qualification Diploma in Communication Arts
Excessive Faculty Native Excessive Faculty
Faculty Not Attended
College State College
Profiles YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Twitch

Did You Know?

  • Laurenzside Wikipedia: Laurenzside is a well-known YouTuber beloved by tens of millions of individuals so the small print about her private {and professional} life may be simply discovered on numerous web sites though her Wikipedia web page has not been created but.
  • Laurenzside has over 4.28 million subscribers on YouTube.
  • She has a canine named Dexter.


