Laurenzside – Age, Height, Net Worth

Laurenzside – Age, Peak, Net Worth



Laurenzside is understood for gaming content material on her YouTube channel all around the world. Discover Laurenzside Age, Peak, Actual Title, Biography, Birthday, and far more.

Lauren Weber, popularly often called Laurenzside is the famend YouTuber and Gaming Commentator from New York, United States. Her ardour for gaming and the artistic methods to current her movies has introduced her a number of fame. Lauren considers herself to be a gaming comic.

Laurenzside Age

Laurenzside (born July 7, 1989) is 31 years outdated as of 2021. Her birthday falls on July 7 of every 12 months. Her delivery-date suggests her zodiac signal to be Most cancers.

Biography: Household, Schooling

Laurenzside was born Lauren Weber to loving mother and father in New York Metropolis, In accordance with some sources, her father handed away whereas she was nonetheless in highschool. Lauren’s mom raised her single-handedly. She grew up along with her brother named Ryan and has a half-sister whose title is Chrissy. She attended an area highschool and has graduated along with her Bachelor’s diploma in Communication Arts. She at present resides along with her husband in New York.

Laurenzside Net Worth

The online value of Laurenzside is $300 thousand as of 2021. She earns by way of her streaming movies on Twitch and generates earnings from YouTube income. Moreover, she additionally runs her merchandise the place she sells quite a lot of merchandise.

Net Worth in 2021 $300 thousand Annual Earnings $25 thousand Property Wil Replace

Profession Data

Laurenzside commenced her profession on YouTube by way of her gaming content material. She largely data herself taking part in totally different video games and uploads it on YouTube. She has extraordinary gaming abilities and her playthroughs are reward-worthy. Her movies are of bounce-reduce enhancing type, Primarily, Lauren opened her YouTube channel in 2007 to add vlogs and comedy skits however she couldn’t proceed that due to her training. Then, in 2003, she resumed her ardour for gaming by beginning a comedy-based mostly gaming channel. She additionally does reside streams on Twitch.

She regularly collaborates with different YouTube stars like Yammy, JackSuckAtLife, Gloom, and Joey Graceffa amongst many others. Her different digital nickname is the bread queen. A few of her hottest movies are from her ‘The Sims 4 Sequence’ and ‘Minecraft Sequence’. Lauren even uploads movies of a number of sport challenges, competitions, gameplay tutorials, and associated content material associated to gaming.

Peak and Weight

Laurenzside is sort of tall as a result of her peak is 5 ft and 9 inches. The burden of the gorgeous gaming streamer is 64 kg. She has elegant dyed hair in purple shade which is form of her style assertion.

Boyfriend and Relationship

Laurenzside has married her longtime boyfriend Bobby who’s also referred to as Bobizard. The 2 reside a affluent life collectively as they’re having fun with their fortunately married life.

Husband and Kids

Laurenzside is married to her husband Bobby. Though they’ve been married for a while, she doesn’t have any kids.

Fast Wiki and Bio

Primary Information Full Actual Title Lauren Weber Date of Delivery July 7, 1989 Age 31 years outdated Birthday July 7 Nick Title Laurenzside Household Title Weber Delivery Place New York, United States Present Residence New York, United States Gender Feminine Career YouTuber, Gamer Nationality American Ethnicity White Faith Christianity Solar Signal Most cancers Awards Underneath Evaluate Bodily Stats Peak in Ft 5 ft and 9 inches Weight in Kg 64 kg Peak in Meter 1.79 m Weight in Lbs 141 lbs Measurement 34-26-35 Hair Coloration Purple (Dyed) Eye Coloration Brown Shoe Dimension (US) 8.5 Tattoo None Household Father Not Talked about Mom Not Offered Brother(s) Ryan Sister(s) Chrissy Grandfather Not Disclosed Grandmother Not Divulged Private Life Marital Standing Married Boyfriend Already Married Husband Bobby Son(s) Not But Born Daughter(s) Not Given Delivery Schooling Highest Qualification Diploma in Communication Arts Excessive Faculty Native Excessive Faculty Faculty Not Attended College State College Profiles YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Twitch

Did You Know?