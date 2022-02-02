Laureus Awards Neeraj Chopra Nominated For World Biggest Sports Award Sachin Tendulkar Won It in 2011

Neeraj Chopra Nominated For Laureus Award: Neeraj Chopra has become the third Indian after Sachin Tendulkar and Vinesh Phogat to be nominated for the world’s biggest sports award. Sachin also won this award in 2011.

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, has been nominated for the ‘Breakthrough Award’ at the prestigious Laureus World Sports Awards. Along with him, 6 players including tennis players Emma Radukanu and Simone Biles are included in this category. These awards will be given through a virtual ceremony in April.

Nominations for this year’s seven categories of awards are chosen by more than 1,300 leading sports journalists and broadcasters from around the world. The winner will be selected by the Laureus World Sports Academy by voting, which includes 71 great players. Neeraj Chopra is the second Indian after shooter Abhinav Bindra to win an individual Olympic gold.

He is the third Indian after Vinesh Phogat (2019) and Sachin Tendulkar (2000–2020 Game’s Best Moment Award) to be nominated for the Laureus Award. Tendulkar received the award for the Indian players carrying him around the field after winning the 2011 World Cup.

Sachin Tendulkar won this award 11 years ago

When Sachin Tendulkar won that award in 2011, Chopra had already started going to the gym to improve his fitness under pressure from the family. From there he developed an interest in javelin throw and started his career by winning a gold medal at the 2016 Under 20 World Championship.

Chopra said in a release issued here, “I am extremely happy to receive the nomination for this award. It is a great honor for me that my medal in Tokyo was recognized in the world. Coming out of a small village in India and joining sports for fitness, the journey till Olympic medal has been very good.

He further said, “It feels good to represent my country and win medals. It gives me great pride to be nominated for the Laureus Award along with so many great players.

Along with Chopra for the ‘Breakthrough Award’ is British tennis star Emma Radukanu who won the US Open title at the age of 18. US Open winner Daniil Medvedev of Russia, FC Barcelona footballer Pedri, triple jump world record setter Yulimar Rojas and Tokyo Olympic gold medalist swimmer Ariarne Titmus have also received nominations.

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, Formula One world champion Max Verstappen, world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic are in the running for the player of the year award. In the women’s section, Jamaican sprinter Ellen Thompson Hera, Australian swimmer Emma McKeon and American swimmer Katy Ledecky are in the running.