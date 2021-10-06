Laurie Anderson has a message for us humans

Anderson was born in 1947 outside Chicago to a large eccentric family. She was one of eight children. Growing up in that household meant getting married constantly, in language and stories. He had a brother named Thor; One sister was named Bharat. At dinner, each child was expected to tell the story of their day – a lesson that could go on indefinitely and include a variety of events and genres. On Sundays, her grandmother took the children to church, and Laurie was fascinated by the biblical dream-like surrealism: “Talking snakes, a sea that suddenly parted to form a road, stones that turned to bread and dead People were brought back to life.” These stories, Anderson would later write, “were the first clues that we live in an irrational and complex world.” Anderson’s two younger brothers were twins, and as children they invented a personal language that was so elaborate that it attracted the attention of a linguistic researcher. In other words, it was a perfect childhood for the creation of Laurie Anderson: deep mediocrity infused with sharp stabs of weirdness.

With so many people around, Anderson found it easier to slip away and do his job. He enjoyed his freedom. She took long bike rides and ice skating on the ponds. In elementary school, she joined an all-out girls gang who threatened to hit the boys’ eyes with sharp sticks. In the sixth grade, Anderson founded a painting club whose members posed nude for each other. Every day, for several hours, she practiced her violin. On Saturdays, she took the train to Chicago, where she would study painting at the Art Institute and play in the Chicago Youth Symphony.

Anderson’s parents were studying the opposite. Her father was friendly, witty, affectionate. Her mother was formal, distant, intimidating, hard to read. Anderson described her mother as a kind of bottled-up genius: She went to college at age 16, married young, and immediately began having children. In her rare free time, she read diligently. He designed the family home himself. One of Anderson’s earliest memories is waking up in the middle of the night, around 4 a.m., and seeing his mother, still awake, reading alone. “She was very smart, very focused,” Anderson told me. “She should have been like the head of a really big corporation. But she slammed into a generation of women who didn’t get to do that.” Every morning, as Laurie left the house, her mother gave her a piece of advice. She used to give the words: “Win!” Anderson remembers thinking: What does that mean?

Later, the voice Anderson used in his art repertoire—the distinctive mix of casual and formal, fluid and paused, warm and cold—was a combination of his parents’ voices. his father’s sly standoff; The precise, ironic detachment of her mother.

In college, Anderson studied biology for a year. But this only confirmed her desire to make art. In 1966, she moved to New York and finished first in that world. She studied at Barnard and wrote reviews for ArtForum. At the School of Visual Arts, he studied sculpture with Sol Levitt and Carl André. At the time, the trend was to build huge, heavy steel monoliths, but Anderson chose to work mostly with newspaper. She would pulp The New York Times and shape it into bricks, or cut several newspapers into long, thin strips and weave them together. Already, she was manipulating stories, crumbling and crushing and mixing them up.

The art world, Anderson realized, was not set up for the performance of storytelling, the art form she had learned to love as a child. Museums were designed for objects, not the human voice because it transferred words over time. Initially, Anderson became obsessed with the challenge of smuggling stories into art galleries. He began to experiment with audio, video, performance. His work about voice rapidly became: voice and non-voice, speech and non-speech, exploring the line between story and non-story. He built a talking “robot” out of plywood and performed a concert for the car horn. He made small clay figures on which he projected Super 8 films so that the idols seemed to move, so to speak, to live. “Fake holograms,” he called them. Gradually, she managed to bring her Midwestern origins to New York. She found a way to invite the entire art world to sit at the dining room table of her childhood.

Marina Abramovic first Heard of Laurie Anderson in 1975. Abramovic was living in Europe at the time, sleeping in his car, hand-to-mouth, traveling from country to country to perform the pieces that would eventually build his reputation. He and his partner, Ule, would tie their hair together and sit back to back in a gallery for 17 hours, or they would get naked and run across the room and bump into each other over and over again. And would fall. Amidst all this, Abramovic heard about something wild happening in Italy: a young American woman performing in the street in Genoa. Every day she would pick a different place in town and stand there and play some kind of cyborg violin – it had tape loops and speakers inside, so the violin would play pre-recorded violin music, and the American would stand there and play the violin. With all. A “self-playing violin,” he called it. But that wasn’t the best part either. The best part was that this young American was playing his experimental violin standing on ice skates, and the skates’ blades were frozen into two giant blocks of ice – so as he played his cyborg violin, as a crowd of astonished Italians watched. , the block of ice she was standing on would slowly melt, and eventually the skates would fall on the pavement, and that would be the end of the show. Anderson would stop playing and walk away. She called the piece a “couple on ice.”