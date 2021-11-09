LAVA new smartphone Agni 5G launched with 5000mAh battery

The price of LAVA’s Agni 5G smartphone is Rs 19,999. Which you can currently book online for only Rs 17,999 in a special offer.

LAVA is about to launch its new smartphone today. Which the company has named Agni 5G. In this new smartphone, you will also get 5G connectivity with great features. Let us tell you that LAVA was teasing this powerful smartphone for a long time. Which shows that, many great features are going to be available in the LAVA Agni 5G smartphone. Let’s know about the features and specifications found in Agni 5G smartphone…

Specifications of LAVA Agni 5G – The company can launch this new smartphone in FHD + LCD display. Whose refresh rate will be 90Hz. In such a situation, the scrolling and gaming experience on the LAVA Agni 5G smartphone will be much better than other smartphones. Apart from this, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock facility can also be available in this smartphone.

Apart from this, MediaTek Dimensity processor can be given for the best performance in this smartphone. Along with this, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage support can also be available in the Agni 5G smartphone. At the same time, this smartphone can be based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Features of LAVA Agni 5G – Quad rear camera setup can be given in this smartphone. In which there can be a 64MP main lens. At the same time, information related to other camera sensors and selfie camera found in this smartphone has not been shared. Along with this, punch hole display can be given in Agni 5G smartphone.

On the other hand, if we talk about the power backup of Agni 5G smartphone, then you will get 5000mAh battery pack in it. Which supports fast charging. Apart from this, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and USB Type-C port will be supported in this smartphone.

LAVA Agni 5G Price – Agni 5G smartphone has been launched on MediaTek Dimension 810 chipset. After which LAVA has become the second company in the world to have launched a smartphone on this chipset. Talking about the price, the Agni 5G smartphone has been priced at Rs 19,999. Which you can currently book online for only Rs 17,999 in the company’s special offer.