Jobs

LAVA X2 smartphone launched in less than Rs 7000, dual camera setup with 5000mAh battery, know other features

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
LAVA X2 smartphone launched in less than Rs 7000, dual camera setup with 5000mAh battery, know other features
Written by admin
LAVA X2 smartphone launched in less than Rs 7000, dual camera setup with 5000mAh battery, know other features

LAVA X2 smartphone launched in less than Rs 7000, dual camera setup with 5000mAh battery, know other features

LAVA X2 smartphone launched in less than Rs 7000, dual camera setup with 5000mAh battery, know other features

Lava X2 packs a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone also has a rear fingerprint scanner with face unlock for biometrics.

Indian smartphone company Lava has introduced its budget smartphone at a low price. The special feature of this phone is that LAVA X2 comes with 5000mAh battery. This is the first smartphone of the company’s X series, which you will be able to get online. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, 5,000mAh battery, fingerprint scanner and face unlock. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek chipset. It will be available at a discounted price till March 11.

LAVA company has introduced its smartphone X2 after a long time. This company has brought it for the people with low budget. The company says that, this will give relief to those people who want to buy the phone with the least cost. Lava has said that the Lava X2 will be an online exclusive and the company is moving towards e-commerce due to the buying patterns of the customers. It is available for purchase on Amazon and the official website of Lava.

lava x2 price
Lava X2 can be purchased in India for a price of Rs.6,999. The smartphone is available for pre-booking till March 11 at a price of Rs 6,599 on Amazon. Lava X2 is available in two color options Blue and Cyan.

Specification of Lava X2
The Lava X2 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a waterdrop-style notch. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio processor. The smartphone only offers one variant of 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, which is priced at Rs.6,999. However, you can buy it by using the offers and at a lower price.

READ Also  Samsung Galaxy A03 launched in India, 5000 mAh battery, know price and all features

camera
People using the camera in Lava X2 smartphone have also been taken care of. The smartphone flaunts a dual rear camera setup consisting of an 8-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery and Connectivity
Lava X2 packs a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone also has a rear fingerprint scanner with face unlock for biometrics.


#LAVA #smartphone #launched #dual #camera #setup #5000mAh #battery #features

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  UPSC: UP cadre IAS officer Ravindra Kumar scales Mt Everest for second time

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment