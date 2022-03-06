LAVA X2 smartphone launched in less than Rs 7000, dual camera setup with 5000mAh battery, know other features

Lava X2 packs a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone also has a rear fingerprint scanner with face unlock for biometrics.

Indian smartphone company Lava has introduced its budget smartphone at a low price. The special feature of this phone is that LAVA X2 comes with 5000mAh battery. This is the first smartphone of the company’s X series, which you will be able to get online. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, 5,000mAh battery, fingerprint scanner and face unlock. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek chipset. It will be available at a discounted price till March 11.

LAVA company has introduced its smartphone X2 after a long time. This company has brought it for the people with low budget. The company says that, this will give relief to those people who want to buy the phone with the least cost. Lava has said that the Lava X2 will be an online exclusive and the company is moving towards e-commerce due to the buying patterns of the customers. It is available for purchase on Amazon and the official website of Lava.

lava x2 price

Lava X2 can be purchased in India for a price of Rs.6,999. The smartphone is available for pre-booking till March 11 at a price of Rs 6,599 on Amazon. Lava X2 is available in two color options Blue and Cyan.

Specification of Lava X2

The Lava X2 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a waterdrop-style notch. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio processor. The smartphone only offers one variant of 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, which is priced at Rs.6,999. However, you can buy it by using the offers and at a lower price.

camera

People using the camera in Lava X2 smartphone have also been taken care of. The smartphone flaunts a dual rear camera setup consisting of an 8-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery and Connectivity

