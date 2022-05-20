Lava Z3 Pro launched in India price Rs 7499 features specifications sale date – Lava Z3 Pro smartphone launched in less than Rs 8000, has 5000mAh battery

Lava Z3 Pro smartphone has been launched in India. The brand new Lava Z3 Pro comes with MediaTek Helio A25 processor and is backed by a 5000mAh battery. Tell us that the brand new Lava smartphone is an upgraded variant of Lava Z3 launched in March this 12 months. Allow us to inform you concerning the price, specifications and features of Lava Z3 Pro.

Lava Z3 Pro Price

Lava Z3 Pro is priced at Rs 7,499. This smartphone will be bought from Lava’s on-line retailer in India. The handset has been made accessible for buy in Striped Blue and Striped Cyan colors.

Lava Z3 Pro Specifications

Lava Z3 Pro flaunts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ show with a decision of 720 x 1600 pixels. The pixel density of the show is 263 ppi. For safety, Gorilla Glass 3 safety has been given in the cellphone. The side ratio of the display is 20.9. The quad-core MediaTek Helio 25 processor has been given in the handset. The cellphone has 3 GB RAM and 32 GB inbuilt storage. The storage will be expanded as much as 512 GB through microSD card.

The brand new Lava smartphone has a twin-digital camera setup on the rear. The cellphone has 8 megapixel major and secondary lens which comes with LED flash. Lava says that the Z3 Pro affords Magnificence Mode, HDR Mode, Night time Mode and Portrait Mode. Lava Z3 Pro has a 5 megapixel entrance sensor with aperture F / 2.2.

A 5000mAh battery is offered to energy the Lava Z3 Pro. For connectivity, the cellphone has features like USB Kind-C port, Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and three.5mm headphone jack. The scale of the cellphone are 164.5 x 75.8 x 8.9 millimeters and weighing 192 grams. Speaking concerning the software program, Lava Z3 Pro comes with Android 11 OS. The fingerprint sensor has been given on the rear to unlock the gadget in the cellphone.