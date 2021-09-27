Laver Cup: Team Europe won the fourth straight title
Boston – After three down-to-the-wire editions, the Laver Cup finally fell short of play.
It does happen, and given men’s tennis’ long-running dominance of European players, it’s clearly more surprising that the first three Laver Cups were suspense magnets than this year’s edition, which was a disappointing blow.
Even without the stars making the Big Three in men’s tennis – Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic – Team Europe would have had nothing but top 10 players on a six-man squad in Boston. Its rival, Team World, had none, and it showed in the final score, 14–1, which was by far the most one-sided match in the event’s brief history.
Despite all the careful planning and big investment in this team competition, the bottom line is that Team Europe and its captain Björn Borg have won every Laver Cup. He has an excellent chance of going undefeated in London next year and taking into account the talents of rising stars such as 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, his Russian countryman Andrey Rublev, Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas and Germany’s Alexander Zverev.
This competitive imbalance is potentially a major problem for the Laver Cup, an international team event created in 2017 by Federer and his management company Team 8.
Team World captain John McEnroe said, “I think a Team World win will be good for everyone.” “I think the incident is needed. I was wondering why Russia was part of Europe. I don’t think it is, but it’s just me.”
McEnroe can’t be blamed for thinking creatively at this stage. Unfortunately for McEnroe, much of Russia is actually in continental Europe, and the country traditionally participates in European sporting events. According to Laver Cup chief executive Tony Godcic, even though East Russia is in Asia, Medvedev and the Russian team will remain part of Europe.
“We will not change,” Godsik said Sunday night. “We’re not going to adjust this thing. It will be cyclical. I promise you, the world team will win at some point.
The Laver Cup, with its three-day format and the blue and red color scheme for the team’s uniforms, was modeled after golf’s venerable and successful Ryder Cup, and certainly differed from being played in the same country over the same weekend. The bar took modeling too far. .
It was not to the advantage of the early tennis competition, even though the crowd and atmosphere in Boston was great. A search for “cup” on Google News on Sunday night produced a top-10 that were all Ryder Cup results from Whistling Straits.
Godsik said the scheduling overlap was not intentional. Both events were postponed to 2020, and he said the Laver Cup has a specified week on the tennis schedule that cannot be changed.
The Ryder Cup, which was first contested in Worcester, Mass., in 1927, was to grow into a major event and commercial juggernaut. Originally a competition between the United States and Britain, it only became a breakthrough in 1979 after players from other European countries joined the British team.
But if Russia remains part of Team Europe in the Laver Cup, the geography department cannot be further tampered with. Team World is already open to every non-European nation and will be available this year for Argentina (Diego Schwartzman), Australia (Nick Kyrgios), Canada (Dennis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassim) and the United States (Reilly Opelka and John Isner). were players. .
For now, McEnroe is 0-4 as its captain, and the Laver Cup rivalry with his old friend Borg isn’t nearly as balanced as their rivalry when they were playing the classic Grand Slam finals in the 1980s.
“I generally like you,” the gray-haired McEnroe told the gray-haired Borg at the awards ceremony at TD Garden on Sunday. “I hate your guts right now.”
McEnroe was only half joking. With folded hands on his courtside chair, he looked like a man who was experiencing indigestion for most of this long weekend.
Technically, the Laver Cup is an exhibition. It does not award any ranking points despite being a sanctioned ATP Tour event.
But captains and players have never treated it as an exhibition, and Team World’s failure to compete in Boston was certainly not linked to a failure to care. His expressions were often distressed and his body language often tense as he lost crucial point after crucial point, usually in match tiebreakers who substituted for the third set.
“It’s not an exhibition,” Opelka said. “If it had been an exhibition, it wouldn’t have been 14-1. I can guarantee you that.”
Opelka, a towering 6-foot-11 and bearded player who lost both his matches in his Laver Cup debut, admitted he had doubts until he experienced the phenomenon himself this year.
“It felt too good to be true,” he said of the close finales in 2017, 2018 and 2019. “And then I came here, and the way Johnny Mack started speaking about it changed everything. He’s a true legend. Spending time with him was priceless.”
One of its strengths is the ability of the Laver Cup to bring together tennis stars past and present for meaningful exchanges. Such is its format, in which a win is equal to one point on the first day, two points on the second and three points on the third. Its purpose was to prevent a meaningless last day. But while there were four matches scheduled for Sunday, Europe won after only one, Zverev and Rublev beat Opelka and Shapovalov 6-2, 6-7(4), 10-3. It was another close match that went its way in Europe. It was also a potential knuckle.
After Zverev’s loss in a duet with Matteo Berrettini on Friday night, McEnroe said Zverev told him that Team World was going to win the last match. McEnroe later admitted that Zverev was teasing, but McEnroe said he was looking forward to “bulletin-board material”.
After McEnroe informed his team of the remarks on Friday, the reaction was predictably bellicose and Opelka responded: “He also said he was innocent.” This was a clear reference to the published allegations of domestic violence on the part of Zverev’s ex-girlfriend, Olya Sharipova.
Sharipova has not filed criminal charges against Zverev over the incidents, she told the publication Slate in 2019. Zverev has repeatedly denied abusing Sharipova and continues to play on the ATP Tour, winning and reaching the Olympic gold medal in singles in Tokyo. in the semifinals of the US Open earlier this month before competing in the Laver Cup.
On Sunday night, Laver Cup organizers announced ahead of Team World’s final news conference that the team would only have “tennis-related questions”. In a separate interview, Opelka later refused to talk about Zverev.
The ATP Tour announced earlier this year that it would review its approach to dealing with players who have been accused of domestic abuse or sexual misconduct. It currently has no formal policy.
However, Zverev was correct that Friday’s doubles win would be Team World’s last in Boston. His victory with Rublev on Sunday marked the third time in a row that Zverev has won the deciding points in the Laver Cup.
He seemed like the new leader of Team Europe on the court and in post-match interviews in Boston. Although Federer traveled to Boston, he did so only as a spectator and cheerleader, navigating TD Garden on crutches following knee surgery in August.
At 40, it is unclear when he will return to the Tour, but it is clear that this European team was unstoppable without him or the other members of the Big Three: Nadal and Djokovic.
Taking the Laver Cup forward without that superstar power would be a huge challenge.
“I’m certainly not worried about the future of the event,” Godcic said. “Tennis always produces new superstars. It always has been, and it always will be. There are new guys holding Grand Slam trophies. You just see it coming. If anything, I think we’re lucky that we To be able to launch this into an era of such incredible tennis players.”
