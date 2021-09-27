Laver Cup: Team Europe won the fourth straight title

It was not to the advantage of the early tennis competition, even though the crowd and atmosphere in Boston was great. A search for “cup” on Google News on Sunday night produced a top-10 that were all Ryder Cup results from Whistling Straits.

Godsik said the scheduling overlap was not intentional. Both events were postponed to 2020, and he said the Laver Cup has a specified week on the tennis schedule that cannot be changed.

The Ryder Cup, which was first contested in Worcester, Mass., in 1927, was to grow into a major event and commercial juggernaut. Originally a competition between the United States and Britain, it only became a breakthrough in 1979 after players from other European countries joined the British team.

But if Russia remains part of Team Europe in the Laver Cup, the geography department cannot be further tampered with. Team World is already open to every non-European nation and will be available this year for Argentina (Diego Schwartzman), Australia (Nick Kyrgios), Canada (Dennis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassim) and the United States (Reilly Opelka and John Isner). were players. .

For now, McEnroe is 0-4 as its captain, and the Laver Cup rivalry with his old friend Borg isn’t nearly as balanced as their rivalry when they were playing the classic Grand Slam finals in the 1980s.

“I generally like you,” the gray-haired McEnroe told the gray-haired Borg at the awards ceremony at TD Garden on Sunday. “I hate your guts right now.”

McEnroe was only half joking. With folded hands on his courtside chair, he looked like a man who was experiencing indigestion for most of this long weekend.