Lavrov seen for first time since Putin’s apology for his Hitler comments



Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was seen in his first public appearance on Friday after President Vladimir Putin reportedly apologized for his provocative remarks shot in Israel.

Lavrov attended a flower-laying ceremony in memory of former Soviet Foreign Ministry officials who died during the “Great Patriotic War” – a term coined by Russia in the context of World War II.

According to Israel, Lavrov still does not appear to have publicly commented on the remarks, which sparked an international controversy and prompted Putin to apologize on his behalf.

The foreign minister this week accused Adolf Hitler of being Jewish and suggested that the claim support the belief that Jews could express anti-Semitism.

The highly controversial remarks were made in an attempt to defend Putin’s points of view in support of the illegal invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian president has repeatedly called his “special military operation” a move to “undo” Ukraine. Ukraine and the international community have rejected these claims in the guise of justifying their deadly war because they wanted to retake the former Soviet Union – a fact that indicates that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was Jewish and democratically elected.

According to the Israeli Foreign Ministry on Thursday, Putin apologized to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for the remarks, although a direct copy of the call was not released.

The call did not mention an apology in the Russian readout, and instead stated that both countries “carefully preserve the historical facts about the events of that year and respect the memory of all the fallen, including the victims of the Holocaust.”

Lavrov expressed international outrage after telling an Italian news outlet that “for some time we have heard from the Jewish people that there were the biggest anti-Semites.”

“When they say ‘How can we have Nazism if we are Jews?’ In my opinion, Hitler also had Jewish descent, so that doesn’t mean anything at all, “he added.

But despite Putin’s alleged apology, the foreign minister’s remarks denounced other countries affected by the Nazi occupation during World War II.

Representatives of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe from Poland on Thursday Accused Lavrov has condemned his efforts to revive “a scandalous anti-Semitic troop” and “draw in one of the most horrific anti-Semitic myths in an attempt to discredit the President of Ukraine and his government.”

The statement added, “We hoped that the Jews were responsible for their own misfortunes and that they themselves were the architects of the Holocaust. This distorted notion has gone to the dark corners of society.”

Russia on Friday Pull back The statement also accused Poland’s OSCE representatives of being “anti-Russian” and claimed that Lavrov’s comments were taken “out of context”.