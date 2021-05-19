Law & Order star Mariska Hargitay hospitalized for multiple leg injuries

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay has been hospitalized for multiple leg injuries, the actress confirmed on Wednesday.

Hargitay – the daughter of Hollywood legend Jayne Mansfield – posted the information herself to Instagram writing: ‘That feeling when you go to the physician, get an MRI and discover out that you’ve got a damaged knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament.’

The 57-year-old added to her 2.1million followers: ‘It is all the time a good suggestion to go to the physician. Instantly.’

One of many highest-paid actresses on tv, with an annual wage of $13million and an estimated internet value of round $100 million, Hargitay included an image of herself leaving the emergency room in New York.

Ouch: Law & Order star Mariska Hargitay revealed that she had been hospitalized for multiple injuries together with a damaged leg on Wednesday

She added a slew of hashtags warning followers to take heed to their our bodies, saying ‘belief the specialists,’ in addition to joking ‘it’s best to see the opposite man.’

The actress additionally advised followers it wasn’t as severe because it sounded, revealing: ‘Nice information is I do not want surgical procedure.’

The 5′ 8″ brunette actress displayed each a knee and ankle brace in cut-off sweatpants as she posed for an image outdoors the hospital.

Motion scenes: Mariska and her co-star Christopher Meloni have been pictured filming Law & Order: SVU in New York earlier this week

It’s not but clear how the accident occurred, however simply earlier this week, the actress was seen filming scenes for her hit present alongside co-star Christopher Meloni.

There actually seemed to be quite a lot of action-packed scenes occurring, as her different co-star Dylan McDermott was seen with a bloodied knee that had been styled by the make-up workforce for a scene.

In 2009, Hargitay revealed that she had collapsed her lung by doing a stunt whereas filming the crime drama, and is understood to do her personal stunts.

‘I have been doing my very own stunts on the present for 10 years. I fell improper, principally. I collapsed my lung doing a stunt,’ she advised PEOPLE.

Her rep mentioned on the time: ‘She is present process routine exams and expects to be feeling higher quickly.’

An extra assertion was issued days later saying: ‘Mariska is recovering effectively and is predicted to return to ‘SVU’ within the subsequent couple of weeks.’

Hargitay is married to Peter Hermann, an actor who she met on set of Law & Order: Particular Victims Unit. They’ve three youngsters collectively.