Law was insulted a lot Kapil Sibal said on giving clean chit to 64 people including Narendra Modi in Gujarat riots

The senior advocate said what happened after the Sabarmati Express incident was like a “national tragedy”. Sibal said, “I am looking at the Constitution and saying to myself, can this be allowed in our system under the rule of law and if it is being allowed then who will protect us?”

Senior advocate on behalf of Zakia Jafri, who has alleged a big conspiracy during the Gujarat riots Kapil Sibal The Supreme Court on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that this is a case where the glory of the law has been “severely tarnished”. Terming the 2002 Godhra riots and the subsequent riots as a “national tragedy”, Sibal said the petitioner was concerned as to how the glory of the law would deal with such issues when people “behave like animals”. ‘

Zakia Jafri, wife of Congress leader Ehsan Jafri, who was killed during the violence at Gulberg Society in Ahmedabad on February 28, 2002, killed 64 people, including Narendra Modi, the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, during the riots. Clean chit given by SIT has been challenged. Referring to the material put on record by Jafri, Sibal told the bench, “These do not pertain to any individual case of murder or violence committed. This is such violence which was deliberately carried out and the documents show this.

Sibal said these documents were part of official records and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) did not investigate these aspects. He said that the petitioner is not referring to any particular person nor does he wish to prosecute anyone. Sibal said, “This issue is much broader than the issue of prosecution of individuals. It is related to the politics of this country.

It deals with the manner in which institutions are to act in a national emergency. It was a national emergency. What happened in Sabarmati (train) was a national emergency. The S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express was torched in Godhra, in which 59 people died and that was followed by riots in Gujarat in 2002.

Sibal said that the Special Investigation Team had not examined many aspects and material available on record and the trial court also did not look into it. He said that hardly anyone can have direct evidence of conspiracy and it is based on circumstantial evidence which will come out only after investigation.

He said, “If you do not investigate then you will never be able to find out the circumstances and you will never be able to unearth the conspiracy.” In his plea, Sibal is not here to establish a conspiracy. it is not my business. This is the work of the SIT.” Sibal said, “My complaint is that they did not investigate it.” Sibal concluded his argument by saying, “The republic is like a ship…it has to be stabilized.” And the ship will stand still if the glory of the law prevails.”

The bench, after hearing Sibal’s arguments, said it would hear the arguments of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the SIT, on Wednesday. Sibal had earlier argued that Zakia Jafri’s 2006 complaint was that “a grand conspiracy had taken place where bureaucratic inaction, police complicity, hate speech-slogans and violence were perpetrated”.

Former MP Ehsan Jafri was among 68 people killed in the violence that took place a day after the Godhra train incident. The SIT had filed a ‘closure report’ on 8 February 2012, giving a clean chit to Modi (now the Prime Minister), and 63 others, including senior government officials, stating that there was “no prosecutable evidence” against them. Zakia Jafri has filed a petition in the apex court in 2018 challenging the Gujarat High Court’s October 5, 2017 order dismissing her plea against the SIT’s decision.