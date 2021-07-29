Lawmaker to Call for Renewed Push to Free Paul Whelan, U.S. Marine Jailed in Russia

Paul N. Whelan, the former US Navy sentenced in Russia to 16 years in prison for espionage, has not been able to contact his family or the US embassy since July 4, and his relatives and members of Congress are increasingly more worried about his well-being. being.

“He was not heard,” Representative Haley Stevens, a Michigan Democrat who represents Mr. Whelan, said in an interview. “We haven’t heard from him, nor have we really been able to speak to him since the beginning of July.”

Ms Stevens and family members of Mr Whelan and Trevor Reed, another former Navy sentenced to prison in Russia, are expected to hold a press conference to discuss conditions of detention and push for new congressional resolutions calling for their release.

Speaking outside the Capitol on Thursday, Ms Stevens said Mr Whelan was forced to work six days a week at a prison garment factory, injuring his arm, and was held by Russia for 944 days.