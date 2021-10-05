Lawmakers asked for information on accounting firms after the New York Times report.

Two Democratic lawmakers are seeking information from the nation’s largest accounting firms about the revolving door between the firm’s tax departments and top positions in the Treasury Department.

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington made the request after a New York Times detailed description of how multinational accounting firms effectively draft tax rules from inside the government that benefit their clients.

The Times found at least 35 instances in which employees of large accounting firms went to the Treasury’s tax policy office or other government positions and then returned to the same firm. In about half of these cases, executives were promoted to partners upon rejoining their old employers, which often meant doubling of their pay.

In letters sent Tuesday to five accounting firms – PwC, EY, Deloitte, RSM and KPMG – two lawmakers insisted the companies were “abusing public trust and taking advantage of the revolving door between public service and private profit”. have been.”