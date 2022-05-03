Lawmakers behaving badly | Gadget Clock



Congress is a lot like Shakespeare’s play.

There are political leaders who are fighting for power. I’m happy today. Claudius “Hamlet.” Duke Frederick “As you like.” Heroes like Othello and Hamlet. Sages like Friar Lawrence in “Romeo and Juliet”. And Shakespeare often employed court jesters or comics to tell the truth to the authorities. Feste in “Twelfth Night” or Touchstone in “As You Like It”.

We have all these archeology in Congress.

And then there’s a laughing stock. Someone like John Falstaff.

Shakespearean scholars have described Falstaff as the most complex character in Bird. A flawed, proud, yet intelligent personality. In fact, Shakespeare thought so much of Falstaff that he appeared in three plays and his death was praised in the fourth.

The Congress has a similar character.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, RN.C., may not have appeared on any of Shakespeare’s shows. However, he must show up in media reports like Falstaff.

Hardly a day goes by without the emergence of new stories about Kathorn.

Allegations of cryptocurrency insider trading. Bring a loaded gun to the airport. Bring a loaded gun to the airport again. Pictures of Cawthorn in women’s underwear. Police quoted him as driving at a speed of 6 miles per hour. He was again quoted as saying that his license was revoked while he was driving.

Cawthorn recently claimed that fellow lawmakers invited him to a drug-infected party with all kinds of obscenities.

Catherine is married and divorced in her short term in Congress.

But we don’t go through.

A photo and video of a congressional aide younger than Catherine has been leaked, grabbing him.

The information came from a filing submitted to the quasi-official “Office of Congressional Ethics” (OCE) by political party Fire Madison Catherine. The group is on the verge of losing its primary to Catherine on March 17. Sen. Thom Tillis, RN.C., is now supporting GOP North Carolina State Sen. Chuck Edwards in the primary. It is extremely rare for a senator to support someone else in the primary of a Home State Congressman from the same party.

After the latest dustup, Catherine tweeted that “only fighters are attacked.” In another tweet, the congressman observed, “If many of my colleagues had grown up with cell phones in their hands, they would not be anywhere near politics.” Catherine then boasted on Twitter that “he has gained 43,000 followers since the concerted attack against me and my re-election.

It is noteworthy that Cawthorn Crowley stated that he “built around the comms of my staff instead of legislating.”

Cawthorn is right about the assumption that many lawmakers would suffer the same problem if he now had iPhones and Snapchat almost a decade ago. Social media does not work wonders for lawmakers and ethics. There are many videos. Lots of pictures. Lots of college parties. And in general, much more vulgarity.

Cawthorn has been a member of Congress for only 16 months. He is only 26 years old. One must be 25 to work in the House. Catherine is the youngest Republican to become a member of the House.

However, Kathorn is far from the first scandal-ridden legislator to darken the doors of Congress. It’s just that he’s one of the catbird seeds now. And it has expanded into the age of social media.

But we’ve been to Capitol Hill before when there was a flurry of complaints and trouble over one member.

Where do we even start?

Here are some of the “characters” who captured the congressional mime long before Kathorn came to the scene. It’s a host of sagas playing out under the dome.

In 2018, former Republican Blake Farenhold, R-Texas, was criticized by several former aides for inappropriate comments and behavior. Farenthold admitted when he won a landslide victory in 2010 that he did not know “how to run a congressional office.”

Former Rep. Tom Garrett, R-VA, has left Congress on the issue of alcohol. His colleagues said Garrett and his wife needed to run their business and take care of their dog.

In 2007, undercover police officers arrested former Sen. Larry Craig, R-Idaho, in Minneapolis-St. Paul is accused of misbehaving in a bathroom stall at the international airport. Craig’s feet allegedly touched the feet of an undercover officer at another stall. Craig told the officer he had a “broad position.”

“I’m not gay. I’ve never been gay,” Craig said after pleading guilty.

Craig was arrested in June 2007. But Craig’s arrest was not filtered until August. At first, Craig said he would resign. Craig reversed his decision a few days later. Craig was in the Senate until January 2009.

In 2006, explicit text messages sent to the teenage page of former Republican Mark Foley, R-Fla., House of Representatives, were implemented. Foley resigns immediately.

The FBI raided the congressional office of former Republican William Jefferson in May 2006, D-La. Federal Judge TS Ellis has sentenced Jefferson to 13 years in prison – the longest sentence ever given to a congressman. The House Judiciary Committee has even held a hearing to examine the legitimacy of the FBI’s actions. In other words, why does one branch of government – the executive branch – have the right to campaign in the legislative branch of Congress?

Former Rep. David U. D. Orr, 2011, was charged with sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman. U later said that the encounter was consensual U has resigned. Many do not remember the allegations of sexual harassment. But then a picture of Weir in a Tiger suit came up. The tiger suit picture wasn’t great for Ur – and had nothing to do with the sexual harassment allegations. But that’s what everyone thinks.

Former Rep. Eric Masa, DN.Y., didn’t even make it in his first term. The House Ethics Committee launched an investigation into Massa after male aides accused the congressman of sexual harassment. In Fox, Masa describes what has been described as a “tickle fight” with a colleague.

“I just didn’t shake their hand. I tickled her until she couldn’t breathe, and then four men jumped on top of me,” Masa said.

And then former Rep. Anthony Weiner, DN.Y.

In 2011, Weiner sent a pornographic picture of himself in his underwear to a woman who followed him on Twitter.

Weiner claimed that he could not say “with certainty” that the photos were his. There are indications that his account has been hacked. But Weiner rejected the U.S. Capitol Police investigation.

Weiner even tried humor to divert attention from the scandal. He told reporters in the speaker’s lobby outside the House floor that the boxers’ picture could show “al-Qaeda’s spearhead.”

Weiner resigned after pressure from House Democratic leaders.

Former Rep. Trey Radell, R-Fla., Did not last a term. Police arrested Radel in a sting operation and charged him with possession of cocaine. Radell became known as the “Cocaine Congressman.” He quickly resigned.

These are just a handful of misdeeds that have confused the Congress.

Some of these are full scandals. But others are just weird. Lawmakers are behaving badly.

Former Rep. Cynthia McKinney, D-Ga., Punched a U.S. Capital Police officer when she tried to avoid a magnetometer entering the Longworth House office building. The officer did not recognize McKinney as a member of Congress. Lawmakers are generally exempt from going through the security of Capitol Hill – although everyone now has to walk with a magnetometer to enter the House chamber.

The House Bank scandal rocked Capitol Hill in the early 1990’s. An investigation has found that hundreds of lawmakers have written hot checks with insufficient funds in their accounts over the years.

Featured “Abscom” in the early 1980’s. The FBI has investigated multiple House and Senate members for bribery and conspiracy. FBI agents pretend to be Arab sheikhs and offer bribes to politicians in exchange for benefits.

Each of these stories has qualified daily news coverage by the congressional press corps. Such is the case with Madison Catherine today. Cawthorn had his run-in with the law on the road and at the airport. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, de-Caliph, questioned whether authorities had provided special treatment to Catherine twice after bringing firearms to the airport. Pelosi claims that there seems to be a “dual value” with Catherine.

Most of Cawthorn’s problems stem from suspicious social media posts – especially for a member of Congress. Like Shakespeare’s plays, Congressmen have seen similar characters face accusations and problems, such as Katharna.

Members of Congress are human beings like everyone else. Scandals and failures. And bad judgment.

Near the Capitol is the Faller Shakespeare Library. A statue of Pak from the Midsummer Nights Dream usually points to the Capitol. Inscription: “Are these people fools?”