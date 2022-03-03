World

Lawmakers push for burn pit bills following Biden’s speech

1 day ago
Add Comment
by admin
Lawmakers push for burn pit bills following Biden’s speech
Written by admin
Lawmakers push for burn pit bills following Biden’s speech

Lawmakers push for burn pit bills following Biden’s speech

burn pit nexstar dc

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — During his State of the Union address Tuesday, President Joe Biden highlighted the issue of burn pit exposure and the serious illnesses and cancers veterans are suffering from it.

About 3.5 million post-9/11 combat service members were exposed to toxic burn pits, including the president’s late son, Major Beau Biden.

“I don’t know for sure that the burn pit that he lived near … is the cause of his brain cancer and the illness of so many other troops,” Biden said.

Proving that link is scientifically difficult but on Tuesday, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced it plans to presume nine rare respiratory cancers are a result of burn pit exposure. The agency said veterans afflicted with those deserve benefits.

“Headaches, numbness, dizziness,” Biden said. “A cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin.”

But that presumed connection wouldn’t be guaranteed by law. Rep. Mark Takano’s bill, called the Honoring Our Pact Act, would change that.

“We’re going to declare 23 presumptive illnesses that are related to burn pit exposure,” said Takano (D-Calif.)

It’s expected to pass the House but Republicans say despite their support for veterans, Takano’s bill is the wrong solution.

The bill “would expand benefit to more veterans without scientific justification,” said Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA). “Showing just how slippery a slope this bill would set.”

READ Also  Republicans demand Biden stop funding Putin's war with oil purchases

The Senate has different burn pit legislation. Advocates like Jon Stewart fear the Senate won’t pass the portion that presumes the link between illness and burn pit exposure.

“We cannot allow it to happen and you cannot allow this feeling of unity and hope, and finally being seen, to dissipate,” Stewart said.

#Lawmakers #push #burn #pit #bills #Bidens #speech

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  North Korea's ruler Kim Jong changed his appearance, you will not be able to recognize by seeing

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment