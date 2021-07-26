Lawmakers Race to Finalize Infrastructure Negotiations

Lawmakers struggle to finalize details of a bipartisan infrastructure deal that would strengthen the country’s aging public works system, disagreeing on how much to increase public transport funding even as they pledge to produce a final text this week.

After Republicans unanimously blocked the Senate from adopting the emerging plan last week, a select group of 10 Republican and Democratic senators worked throughout the weekend to iron out remaining issues. The framework, announced by negotiators and President Biden last month, is expected to provide $ 1.2 trillion over eight years, including nearly $ 600 billion in new federal funds.

But the two sides have yet to agree on how much money to pour into existing transportation programs, as Democrats have called for more funding for public transportation, aides and lawmakers said on Sunday. A Democratic aide familiar with the talks, speaking on condition of anonymity, said other issues under discussion included funding for water infrastructure, highways, bridges and broadband, as well as the use of waterways. unspent coronavirus relief funds to fund the package.

“We’re about 90 percent of the way. I feel good to have done this this week, ”said Sen. Rob Portman, Republican of Ohio and chief negotiator, on ABC’s“ This Week ”. He added that public transportation remains an unresolved issue. “We’re not getting a lot of answers from Democrats on this,” he said.