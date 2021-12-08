Lawmakers Reach Deal to Overhaul How Military Handles Sexual Assault Cases



“We are not commenting on our communications with members of Congress,” said John F. Kennedy. Kirby, a key Pentagon spokesman, said.

“While not perfect, the agreement is far from a shock to survivors and their lawyers,” said Lynn Rosenthal, who was appointed by the chairman of the Independent Review Commission, Mr. Austin, to make recommendations this year. “Instead, it marks a historic step towards justice.”

General Mark A. Millie, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has long opposed the changes, but last spring acknowledged that the lesser-registered forces have largely lost faith in the ability to handle sexual harassment cases fairly.

Law enforcement officials say another soldier was killed in Fort Hood, Texas, and the movement gained momentum after the death of military expert Vanessa Guillen. The case led to a thorough investigation into the culture of the military base and the wider army in which the attack has been widespread. Many years of short legislative action have done little to address the issue, and Ms. Gillibrand, as well as California Democrat Jackie Spear, who has worked on the law for many years, has been repeatedly rejected by fellow lawmakers and Pentagon officials.

Senator Johnny Ernst, a Republican from Iowa and a retired National Guard lieutenant colonel, said her own experience of sexual harassment has influenced other Republicans to support such efforts this year.

It will take two years for the new law to take effect, the lawmaker said.

In 2019, the Department of Defense found that there were 7,825 reports of sexual harassment involving service members as victims, an increase of 3 percent compared to 2018. The conviction rate for cases between 2018 and 2019 remained unchanged; Convictions were found in 7 percent of cases prosecuted by the command, the lowest rate since the department began reporting in 2010. An independent review of 2020 found that more than 30 percent of the allegations of penetrating sex offenses should not have been prosecuted. Insufficient evidence.

“While this agreement does not explicitly cover everything my colleagues and I have done,” Ms. Spear said, “it is a huge leap forward for survivors of sexual harassment and a watershed moment in the current battle for justice for those who have failed. Family members who have been killed or killed by. “