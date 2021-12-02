Lawmakers Strike Spending Deal but Government Shutdown Still Looms

WASHINGTON – Top lawmakers announced Thursday an agreement to provide funding to the government until mid-February, but a group of Senate Republicans is still threatening to force a shutdown on the Biden administration’s vaccine order for large employers.

With less than 48 hours to go before the funding expires, the House was expected to vote later Thursday to keep the government open until February 18 and to provide 7 billion for the care and rehabilitation of Afghan refugees. But the future of the measure is uncertain in the Senate, where a consensus would be needed to speed up the process before midnight on Friday, with some Republicans signaling their opposition.

Leaders of both parties have warned against a government shutdown, and some Republicans have said they are hopeful they can unite their groups behind the law to avoid funding shortfalls.

“Let it be clear, if there is a shutdown, it will be a Republican, anti-vaccine shutdown,” said New York Senator Chuck Schumer, the majority leader. He added, “I hope the cooler heads on the other hand will be strong, so we can keep government funds before tomorrow’s deadline.”