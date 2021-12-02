Lawmakers Strike Spending Deal but Government Shutdown Still Looms
WASHINGTON – Top lawmakers announced Thursday an agreement to provide funding to the government until mid-February, but a group of Senate Republicans is still threatening to force a shutdown on the Biden administration’s vaccine order for large employers.
With less than 48 hours to go before the funding expires, the House was expected to vote later Thursday to keep the government open until February 18 and to provide 7 billion for the care and rehabilitation of Afghan refugees. But the future of the measure is uncertain in the Senate, where a consensus would be needed to speed up the process before midnight on Friday, with some Republicans signaling their opposition.
Leaders of both parties have warned against a government shutdown, and some Republicans have said they are hopeful they can unite their groups behind the law to avoid funding shortfalls.
“Let it be clear, if there is a shutdown, it will be a Republican, anti-vaccine shutdown,” said New York Senator Chuck Schumer, the majority leader. He added, “I hope the cooler heads on the other hand will be strong, so we can keep government funds before tomorrow’s deadline.”
Senior Democrats and Republicans welcomed the spending agreement, saying it would give them more time to resolve arrears disputes and pass long-term legislation to fund the government next year.
“It simply keeps current funding and policy with minimal changes, encouraging both sides to negotiate,” said Rosa Deloro, a Connecticut representative, chair of the Appropriations Committee. “I want February 18 to be before the deadline. This agreement allows the appropriation process to move toward a final funding agreement that meets the needs of the American people.”
While lawmakers have long acknowledged that it will take more time for the government to negotiate the dozens of bills needed to make funding available for the entire fiscal year, differences have arisen at the party level over how long the stopgap plan should last and what additional funding proposals could be added. .
As short-term legislation maintains existing funding levels, it will effectively codify the level of spending negotiated with the Trump administration by mid-February. With Democrats in control of both the White House and the chambers of Congress, which only pushed them to do so by the end of January, they were eager to implement their own funding levels and priorities.
Democrats also gave up trying to avoid billions of dollars in Medicare, subsidies and other programs, following Republican objections.
But both sides agreed to pay 7 billion for Afghan refugees who fled the country after US troops withdrew from Afghanistan and regained control of the Taliban. Additional funding includes approximately $ 4.3 billion for the Department of Defense to care for refugees at military bases, $ 1.3 billion for the State Department and $ 1.3 billion for the administration of children and families, rehabilitation and other services including emergency housing and English language classes.
Alabama Senator Richard C. Shelby, the top Republican on the Appropriations Committee, said in a statement that he was “delighted” to have reached an agreement. But he warned that if Democrats continue to push Republican opposition policies – including the abolition of the Hyde Amendment blocking federal funding for abortion – and lower levels of defense funding, “we’ll have a similar conversation in February.”
It remains unclear, however, whether other members of Mr. Shelby’s party will allow the bill to proceed in time to avoid a shutdown. Some Republicans, led by Utah Senators Mike Lee and Kansas’ Roger Marshall, have said they would oppose moving forward unless some measures are added, except for funding, to enforce the administration’s order requiring large businesses to be vaccinated or routinely tested. Prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Many senior Republicans who have objected to the ordinance have warned that the controversy is not worthy of a government shutdown, especially as the country faces a new coronavirus type.
Speaking to Fox News, Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell, a minority leader, said, “I don’t think the government shutdown will affect this issue. “It will only create chaos and uncertainty, so I don’t think it’s the best vehicle to get the job done.”
But only one Republican Senate objected to passing the bill and interfering with government funding.
