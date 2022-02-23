World

Lawmakers urge Biden to get congressional approval before stationing US troops in Ukraine

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Lawmakers urge Biden to get congressional approval before stationing US troops in Ukraine
Written by admin
Lawmakers urge Biden to get congressional approval before stationing US troops in Ukraine

Lawmakers urge Biden to get congressional approval before stationing US troops in Ukraine

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Bipartisan lawmakers – from members of the far-left squad to the far-right Freedom Caucus – gathered Tuesday to call on President Biden to seek congressional approval before involving U.S. forces in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Rep. Peter Defagio, an Oregon Democrat, and Ripa. In a letter to Biden, Warren Davidson, an Ohio Republican who led the 43-member congressional caucus, called on him to adhere to the constitution when considering the deployment of US troops.

President Joe Biden issued an update on the situation on the Russia-Ukraine border from the White House on February 18, 2022. (Via Jim Watson / AFP Getty Images)

President Joe Biden issued an update on the situation on the Russia-Ukraine border from the White House on February 18, 2022. (Via Jim Watson / AFP Getty Images)

“The American people deserve to have a say before we get involved in another foreign conflict,” Defazio said in a tweet.

Biden on Tuesday announced sanctions against Russia after President Vladimir Putin declared independence from the two separatist regions. Ukraine And what Biden said was that the deployment of troops was “the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.” Biden authorized additional U.S. forces in the region, but maintained that “there is no intention” to fight Russia.

Coalition leader Biden has demanded congressional approval before taking military action against Russia

Ukraine is not a NATO member, so the United States and its allies have no formal obligation to defend the sovereign state. Biden has previously said he would not send U.S. troops to Ukraine to help rescue Americans because a war between Russia and the United States could trigger a world war.

READ Also  Mississippi: 6-year-old shot and killed during drive-by, police say

Nevertheless, war-weary lawmakers want to remind Biden that Congress has the power to declare war under Article I of the U.S. Constitution, and to ensure that presidents obtain congressional consent before the 1973 War Powers Resolution commits to armed conflict.

Biden has announced Russia’s sanctions and military action in response to the Ukraine attack

“To date, you have rejected calls to station the US armed forces in Ukraine, saying that such efforts are ‘not on the table’,” the lawmakers wrote. “However, if the current situation forces you to introduce brave men and women of our military to Ukraine, their lives will naturally be in danger if Russia decides to invade.”

Representative Peter Defazio speaks at a news conference in Washington on June 30, 2021. (Caroline Brahman / CQ-Roll Call, via Getty Images)

Representative Peter Defazio speaks at a news conference in Washington on June 30, 2021. (Caroline Brahman / CQ-Roll Call, via Getty Images)

The letter continues: “Therefore, we request that you consult with Congress before approving any establishment that would make your decisions consistent with the Constitution and the laws of our country.”

Among the signatories to the letter were squad members Alexander Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, as well as Andy Biggs of Arizona and Paul Gossar of Arizona. Biggs wrote a separate and similar letter to Biden earlier this month as vice president of the bipartisan War Power Caucus.

Chad Pargram of Gadget Clock and Ayesha Hasni contributed to this report.

#Lawmakers #urge #Biden #congressional #approval #stationing #troops #Ukraine

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Tucson Moves to Fire Officer Seen Fatally Shooting Man in Wheelchair

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment