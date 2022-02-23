Lawmakers urge Biden to get congressional approval before stationing US troops in Ukraine



Bipartisan lawmakers – from members of the far-left squad to the far-right Freedom Caucus – gathered Tuesday to call on President Biden to seek congressional approval before involving U.S. forces in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Rep. Peter Defagio, an Oregon Democrat, and Ripa. In a letter to Biden, Warren Davidson, an Ohio Republican who led the 43-member congressional caucus, called on him to adhere to the constitution when considering the deployment of US troops.

“The American people deserve to have a say before we get involved in another foreign conflict,” Defazio said in a tweet.

Biden on Tuesday announced sanctions against Russia after President Vladimir Putin declared independence from the two separatist regions. Ukraine And what Biden said was that the deployment of troops was “the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.” Biden authorized additional U.S. forces in the region, but maintained that “there is no intention” to fight Russia.

Ukraine is not a NATO member, so the United States and its allies have no formal obligation to defend the sovereign state. Biden has previously said he would not send U.S. troops to Ukraine to help rescue Americans because a war between Russia and the United States could trigger a world war.

Nevertheless, war-weary lawmakers want to remind Biden that Congress has the power to declare war under Article I of the U.S. Constitution, and to ensure that presidents obtain congressional consent before the 1973 War Powers Resolution commits to armed conflict.

“To date, you have rejected calls to station the US armed forces in Ukraine, saying that such efforts are ‘not on the table’,” the lawmakers wrote. “However, if the current situation forces you to introduce brave men and women of our military to Ukraine, their lives will naturally be in danger if Russia decides to invade.”

The letter continues: “Therefore, we request that you consult with Congress before approving any establishment that would make your decisions consistent with the Constitution and the laws of our country.”

Among the signatories to the letter were squad members Alexander Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, as well as Andy Biggs of Arizona and Paul Gossar of Arizona. Biggs wrote a separate and similar letter to Biden earlier this month as vice president of the bipartisan War Power Caucus.

