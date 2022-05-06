Lawsuit filed against Biden, top officials for ‘colluding’ with Big Tech to censor speech on Hunter, COVID



Exclusive: The two GOP-led states have filed lawsuits against President Biden, White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie, Dr. Anthony Fawcett and other top administration officials, alleging that they worked with Big Tech social media companies to censor and suppress Hunter’s information. The story of the Beaden laptop, the origins of the Covid-19 and the security of postal voting during the epidemic.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Smith and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry filed lawsuits in U.S. District Court for Louisiana West District on Thursday. The lawsuit alleges that high-ranking government officials worked with giant social media companies Meta, Twitter and YouTube to gain “greater censorship” under the guise of “fighting against misinformation”.

The lawsuit alleges Nina Jankovic, head of the new “Disinformation Governance Board” department at Homeland Security (DHS), which has received strong reactions from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers to restrict freedom of speech. Lawmakers have expressed particular concern about the appointment of Djankovic, who widely promoted the infamous Christopher Steele Dossier, and reiterated that Hunter Biden’s laptop was a product of Russian misleading propaganda.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas, Director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Department of Health and Human Services (HCHR) The agency named Jane Easterlio as a defendant in the filing.

The lawsuit alleges that the federal government violated the constitutional right to suppress freedom of speech, “one of the biggest attacks by federal government officials in the history of the nation.”

According to the filing, the defendants “forced, threatened and pressured social media platforms to censor dissident speakers and views using the threat of adverse government action.”

The filing states: “After years of threatening and refreshing social media platforms to censor the left’s unpopular views and speakers, senior government officials in the executive branch have gone to a stage of open collusion with social media companies to suppress dissident speakers.” Attitudes and content on media platforms disguised as Orwelian to stop so-called ‘confusion’, ‘misinformation’ and ‘distorted information’.

The lawsuit alleges that social media companies removed “truthful” information and trampled on the freedom of the First Amendment – the story of the Hunter Biden laptop, the Covid-19 Uhan lab-leak theory, the effectiveness of the Covid-19 mask and messaging. Voting by post.

“In direct violation of the First Amendment and freedom of speech, the Biden administration is engaged in a vicious campaign to suppress the censorship and speech of social media giants and to work directly with those platforms to achieve that censorship in a misguided and Orwellian propaganda. Against, “Schmidt told Gadget Clock Digital in an exclusive statement.

“I will not stand idly by as the Biden administration tries to trample on the rights of the First Amendment to Missourians and Americans.”

“Big Tech has become an extension of Biden’s Big Government, and is not protecting the independence of Americans; rather, they are suppressing the truth and demonizing those who think differently,” Laundry said. “By tearing Stalin and his men from the playbook, Biden has been collaborating with Big Tech to censor freedom of speech and to promote publicity. We are fighting to ensure the rule of law and to prevent the government from imposing unconstitutional sanctions, cold-bloodedness and suffocation.”

Attorney generals have focused their case on how Twitter blocked the posting of the 2020 New York Post story, which contained the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop, which was recovered from a repair shop in Delaware. The technology company has labeled the story as “potentially harmful” and has been unable to share links to published stories. Lawmakers say that now, more than a year later, the Washington Post and the New York Times acknowledge the authentic reporting of the original story, revealing Twitter’s intent to suppress freedom of speech.

Also, Landry and Smith wrote that Facebook cited censored posts citing the COVID-19 lab-leak theory, which says the virus could have been accidentally leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China. The lawsuit alleges that Fawcett launched a campaign to “disrespect” the theory, while at the same time exchanging emails with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about controlling and disseminating Covid-19 information. According to the attorney general, the company only began censorship of its lab-leaked theory posts after other media outlets began reporting on the effectiveness of the theory.

The lawsuit also points to the censorship of YouTube by conservative leaders Sen. Rand Paul, R. Kai, and Florida Gov. Ron Desantis for questioning the effectiveness of wearing masks during the epidemic.

Another cited example was a June 2021 press briefing with White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, at which time Biden officials said that social media organizations, including Facebook, needed more information to combat “misinformation” about health and the epidemic. More work should be done. .

According to the filing, Murthy said during the briefing: “We are saying that we are expecting more from our technology companies …. We are asking them to monitor their misinformation more closely. Spreaders on the platform. “

The lawsuit alleges social media censorship of speeches on the security of voting by mail in the 2020 elections, along with a democratic message on the issue.

“Infamously, social-media platforms aggressively censored then-President Trump’s key political speeches, and the Trump campaign raised concerns about the security of postal voting in the run-up to the November 2020 presidential election,” the filing states.

The issue of the new DHS disinformation board is also best addressed to the attorney general, who said it was a compilation of “censorship campaigns” by Biden administration officials.

The attorney general is asking the court whether the Beaden administration’s actions violate the First Amendment and exceed its statutory authority and prevent officials from engaging in “illegal” conduct to suppress freedom of expression. In addition, they specifically claim that the conduct of DHS and HHS officials violates the Administrative Procedure Code for “keeping unlawful and setting aside final agency actions” which is considered abuse of power and arbitrary and ridiculous.

The lawsuit came after Twitter recently announced that it had agreed to a 44 44 billion acquisition by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Musk is committed to ensuring that freedom of speech is protected on the platform, and Tweet Last week’s suppression of Twitter’s Hunter Biden laptop story was “clearly incredibly inappropriate.”

Meta, Twitter and YouTube did not immediately respond to Gadget Clock Digital’s request for comment on the case. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.