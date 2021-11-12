Lawyer for Man Accused of Killing Ahmaud Arbery Draws Scrutiny



Mr. Goff, 59, of Brunswick’s small legal community, population 16,000, has a well-known presence compared to the lawyers for the other two defendants, who are from the larger metropolitan areas of Atlanta and Macon.

This is Mr. Goff’s demeanor, closely resembling the character of an O-Shakespeare country lawyer in the film, whose voice screams and pulls and roars. On Thursday, as he ordered – and then to stand on his back – banning black preachers in the courtroom, Mr. Goff wondered, “What if some people come here dressed as Colonel Sanders in white masks?” I’m sitting back. “

But Mr. Goff’s presentation is very confusing and sometimes contradictory. Although he attended law school at the University of Georgia, Mr. Goff grew up on Long Island. He is from Glynn County, Ga. Spent many years leading the Republican Party in and said he served two years as the legal director of a group called the Poor and Minorities Justice Organization. From 1989 to 1993, he worked as a plaintiff in the local district attorney’s office. For four years beginning in 2012, he represented the poorest defendants in his community as a Brunswick Judicial Circuit public defender.

He was fired from his public guard job for a number of reasons. Brian P. One of the allegations was that he instilled a “culture of fear and intimidation” in the office, according to a statement from Tyson’s executive director of the State Public Defender’s Council during the hearing of his appeal.

Mr Tyson said in a letter to Mr Gough that he had sought revenge after a female employee of Mr Gough’s office filed a sexual harassment complaint against another employee. The state’s public defender “credited her claim for revenge,” Mr. Tyson wrote, and “took remedial action.”

Mr Tyson accused Mr Goff of being involved in a “media campaign” that targeted Jack Banswick-area district attorney Jackie Johnson at the time. Mr Goff had publicly accused Ms Johnson of failing to file lawsuits in a timely manner, saying taxpayers ‘money was wasted and poor consumers’ right to a quick trial was hampered.

Mr Tyson said in his letter that Mr Goff had also accused district attorneys of being too warm about the local police, and Mr Goff had complained that the Superior Court was being run as a “debtor’s prison”. Huge refunds and probation fees to the poor.