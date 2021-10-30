Lawyer will not take the case of kashmiri students bokked in sedation, Mehbooba appeals to PM Modi by writing a letter

Agra lawyers will not fight the case of Kashmiri students celebrating Pakistan’s victory against India in the T20 World Cup. The lawyers have strongly condemned the anti-national acts of Kashmiri students and have decided not to provide any legal aid to these students. On the other hand, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has written a letter to PM Modi to pardon these students.

According to the office bearers of Agra Advocates Association, District Bar Association, Advocate Sahyog Samiti, the actions of the students are anti-national. So now the lawyers of Agra have decided that the lawyers will not fight the case of these students. Lawyers’ associations said that the Constitution of India provides freedom to all to live together. This does not mean that any person should do anti-national work. Kashmiri students should not have done such anti-national acts and they should have focused in studies.

Actually, Pakistan had defeated India in the cricket between India and Pakistan, after which Kashmiri students studying in a college in Agra celebrated. These students were arrested by the police and sent to jail. The students were also beaten up by the lawyers in the court. Police say that Kashmiri students Arshid Yusuf, Inayat Altaf Sheikh and Shaukat Ahmed Ghani posted the status on WhatsApp after the cricket match between India and Pakistan last week. These students were expelled by the college administration. A report was also filed against the students.

On the other hand, according to ANI, Mehbooba Mufti has written a letter to PM Modi demanding justice for Kashmiri students. The PDP President has said that the PM should intervene in this matter and get the three Kashmiri students released, so that their future is not spoiled. It may be noted that in a similar case, a female teacher in Udaipur lost her job. Even after apology, he was arrested and sent to jail.