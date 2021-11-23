Lawyers Clash Over Whether Pursuit of Arbery Was Justified
Brunswick, Ga. – In the case of Ahmed Arberry’s fatal shooting on Monday, prosecutors and defense attorneys made their final arguments, raising the question of whether race was an issue, which was not raised during the trial.
Chief prosecutor Linda Dunikowski told the 12-member jury that the fate of the three white men charged with murder would be determined by the men who attacked Mr Arberry “because he was a black man running down the street.”
“What are you doing, Mr. Arberry?” Ms. Dunikowski said. “He runs away from them. And runs away from them. And runs away from them. ”
Defendants countered that the men had arrested a legal citizen in a crime-ridden area in the months leading up to February 2020, when they chased Mr. Arbury next to them. One of the defendants, lawyer Laura D. Hogg said Mr Arberry, seen several times on security camera footage in a half-built house in the neighborhood, had become a “frequent intruder at night” – and that’s frightening. , And restless. “
Following a two-week trial of Travis McMichael, 35, Gregory McMichael, 65, and William Bryan, 52, the jury is expected to begin its deliberations on Tuesday. Arbury’s death has been charged with murder and other offenses. Brunswick, Ga. One of the most important questions they have to deal with is Mr. Do men have any legal justification for their attempts to capture Arberry?
On February 23, 2020, around half past one in the afternoon, the men living next to the Satila Shores tried to stop Mr. Arberry. Neighbors saw Mr. Arberry in the house and called the police. Mr McMahon ran into his house, grabbed a handgun and called his son. He picked up a shotgun. They jumped into the pickup truck and chased. Soon Mr. Bryan was also following Mr. Arberry in his own pickup truck.
The men were not justified in their pursuit, and are therefore guilty of other crimes, including increased assault and false imprisonment, an argument that was the cornerstone of Ms. Dunikowski’s last statement on Monday. Indeed, it was an argument that was more fully developed than the idea that men had a racial motive, which Ms. Dunikowski only mentioned when passing.
This largely reflects the fact that prosecutors did not present any evidence of racist language used by men at trial. While government prosecutors have refused to discuss his strategy in public, some lawyers believe he decided not to focus too much on ethnic issues because 11 members of the jury are white and one is black.
Georgia has a law on the detention of citizens in both defense and prosecution cases, although Mr. The lawmakers, who have been embroiled in widespread revolt over the details of Arbury’s murder, have suffered heavy casualties this year.
The law at the time stated that people could be arrested if a crime was committed in their presence or if they had “immediate knowledge” of the crime. If the crime is a felony and the suspect is trying to flee, a private individual was also authorized to arrest the suspect “for reasonable and probable reasons of suspicion.”
Ms Dunikowski told the jury that the law did not apply to men because they did not know Mr Arberry had committed the crime that day – they only assumed he had committed the crime. If he is guilty of any crime, she said, it was a trespass, which is not a crime but a misdemeanor, meaning he has no right to be arrested. In the video footage, Shri. Although Arberi has been shown at home on several occasions, including the day he was killed, he is never seen taking or breaking anything.
“Is he a giant thief who never brought a bag, or had no means of stealing anything, well, that he’s a lizard?” She said.
Jason Sheffield, a lawyer for Travis McMillan, who killed Mr Arberry, said his client had seen Mr Arberry in a half-built house 12 days earlier, where Mr McMillan said Mr Arberry had moved his hands towards him. Waist as if he had a gun.
Mr Sheffield suggested that Mr Arberry’s presence in the home was a burglary. Under Georgia law, he said, burglary doesn’t actually require anything to be stolen. “You only have to go in with the intention of stealing something,” he said.
All of this, Mr. Sheffield argued, gave Travis McMichael a possible reason to believe that Mr. Arberry had burglarized the house, justifying his attempt to arrest him.
Mr. Sheffield, in a clear attempt to defuse allegations of racial motive, had called police on a separate occasion about a suspected white man under a nearby bridge in an attempt to keep neighbors safe.
Understand the murder of Ahmed Arberry
Shooting. On February 23, 2020, Ahmed Arberi, a 25-year-old black man, was chased and shot dead by three white men while jogging near his home on the outskirts of Brunswick, Ga. It was Mr. Arberry’s assassination. Captured in a graphic video that was viewed by a large number of people.
And, as expected, Mr. Sheffield argued that Mr. McMillan was acting in self-defense when he shot Mr Arberry at close range when two men were violently engaged at the end of a chase. Mr. Sheffield noted that Mr Arberry used his fists in a confrontation with Mr McMillan, and stated that “there is no question” Mr Arberry got his hands on Mr McMillan’s gun. In a statement to police shortly after the shooting, Mr McMahon said he was not sure if Mr Arberry had a shotgun.
Ms Dunikowski said Mr Arberry was walking and unarmed on the day he was killed and that he posed no threat to defendants.
Gregory McMahon’s lawyer, Ms. Hogg, had some harsh words for Mr. Arberry. She described him as “a house soaked in complete darkness”, depicting a man who may have had evil intentions.
Ms Hogg said Mr Arberry may have made a promise as a teenager but he had gone “in the wrong direction” and had no legal reason to stay in Satila Shores on the day he was shot. She specifically sought to challenge her client’s motivation and Mr. Arbery’s portrayal of the indictment.
“Ahmed Arberry was not an innocent victim,” Ms. Hogg said.
In his final argument, Mr. Bryan’s lawyer, Kevin Goff, kept his client away from McMichales, pointing out that Mr. Bryan, who was on Roddy’s side, did not even know Travis McMichael and was only communicating with Gregory McMichael.
“The presence of Roddy Bryan is completely unnecessary and irrelevant to the tragic death of Ahmed Arberry,” he said.
Mr Bryan did not know if the other two men were armed or did not know if Mr Arberry would be shot, Mr Goff said. The lawyer said, “He knew in that look that he could do nothing. And even though McMichaels had a gun, Mr. Brian was “just armed with his cellphone,” Mr. Goff said.
On various points of the lawsuit, Mr. Goff had expressed the possibility of separating his client’s case from the other two defendants. He filed a motion for dissolution on Monday morning before Judge Timothy R. Walmsley refused.
Mr Bryan recorded a video showing the moment when Travis McMichael shot and killed Mr Arberry. The public release of the video in May 2020 sparked widespread outrage and significantly increased national interest in the case. Shortly afterwards, McMichales was arrested, followed by Mr. Bryan.
Mr Goff told the jury to note that when Mr Bryan cooperated with the authorities, they acted in good faith, giving them access to, among other things, the phone they used to record the footage.
He credited Mr Bryan’s recording of the video with “infinity, luck, coincidence or God’s hand.”
