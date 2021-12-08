Lawyers in Jussie Smollett Case Tangle Over Motive as Testimony Ends
The trial of whether Juicy Smollett lied to police about being the victim of a hate crime ended Tuesday when the actor was closely questioned by the prosecution about his interactions with his attackers.
After arguments and six days of testimony, the trial is expected to begin on Wednesday, with the two brothers claiming that Mr Smollett had carried out the attack as a publicity stunt and that the actor had described them as rank liars.
On Tuesday, Mr Smollett denied the allegations in a statement issued Friday stating “Similar, baseless allegations concerning Mr. O’Brien have been made more than once.
In a meeting two days before the attack, he said, he and Abimbola Osundaro were just smoking marijuana, while Mr. Smollett chased the brothers away before Chicago’s scheduled workout session. He helped Abibola Osundaro to “rip” for a music video, he said.
“Nothing strange or wrong happened there,” Mr Smollett said of the trip with his brothers.
But the prosecution questioned his account and asked him on Tuesday why his campaign was revolving around the area where the attack took place.
Similarly, Special Prosecutor in this case Daniel K. Webb pressured Mr. Smollett on why he kept updating Abimbola Osundaro about the delay in his flight to Chicago late at night on January 28, 2019. The attack took place.
The brothers testified that Mr. Smollett was informing them of the delay so that they could recapture the time of the premeditated attack on him, which took place at 2 p.m.
Mr Smollett testified that, in fact, he was only keeping Abimbola Osundero in the loop because he had plans to work.
Mr Webb noted that there was no follow-up text or email canceling the workout scheduled for the morning of January 29 after the attack. He asked Mr. Smollett if Osindairo had visited Abimbo that morning.
“I mean, I don’t know,” Mr. Smollett replied.
Mr Smollett also testified that on the night of the attack, he was posting updates on his Instagram followers about his flight, and that Abimbola Osundaro was not the only person who had given him a direct message, indicating that the messages did not indicate that he was orchestrating the attack.
Back-and-forth often escalated and Mr. Smollett was sometimes confused, with Judge James Lynn urging him to answer the plaintiff’s questions directly.
In a testimony earlier this week, the brothers described how Mr Smollett detailed the planned attack after expressing frustration that the producers of the television show “Empire” did not respond more seriously to the death threats made to him. Received in the mail.
An employee of the show disputed the controversy on Monday and reported that the show had actually offered Mr Smollett security to return to his home from the studio, but the actor had refused.
Mr Smollett, 39, pleaded not guilty to several counts of disorderly conduct related to the report of the attack as a hate crime because of the racist and homophobic insults uttered by his attackers. His lawyers have argued that he was attacked by the Osundaro brothers because they wanted to intimidate him into hiring them as security details. Mr Smollett testified on Monday that Abimbola had been asked by Osundaro to continue working as his bodyguard even after receiving the threatening letter.
The plaintiffs argued that the brothers only beat Mr Smollett to death but did not seriously injure him and tied a rope around his neck, making him look like a victim of a hate crime. Mr Smollett returned to the story on Tuesday and suggested that his injuries were indeed so severe that to this day, there is an injury under his right eye that will not go away.
Many of Mr. Webb’s questions centered on the events of January 27, when the Osundaro brothers say Mr. Smollett took them through a “dry run”, led them to a square near their apartment building, and showed them where the attack was to take place. .
Mr Smollett testified that that day, he had gone to take Abibola Osundaro for a workout session, and when Olabinjo Osundaro joined him unexpectedly at the pickup spot, Mr Smollett said he used it as an excuse to cancel an upcoming television interview. Exercise and bring the brothers back home.
Mr Smollett had said in an earlier testimony that Olabinjo Osundaro “kicked me out” and said he did not like working with other people present.
But when Mr. Webb wanted to know why he drove the brothers 10 or 15 minutes before returning home, Mr. Smollett replied, “I don’t know. That was three years ago. “
Mr Webb pointed out that surveillance footage showed Mr Smollett’s car moving around the intersection where the attack took place three times in a matter of minutes.
The plaintiff also touched on the police claim that there was a discrepancy in Mr Smollett’s story: that in his first two interviews with the police, he described the description of one of his assailants as white but later changed it to pale pink. Mr Smollett testified that the racist insults he used and that he had insulted former President Donald J. He asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture, and that his confession had been obtained through torture.
“Sir, do you think that claiming to be white would make you more credible for a false hate crime?” Mr. Webb asked.
Mr Smollett said: “You have to ask who committed the crime.
