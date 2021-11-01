laxman-wife-shailja-opens-up-on-first-wife-of-indian-cricketer-after-the-announce-of-his-retirement-in-funny-way-birthday-special-throwback-story – ‘First How will VVS Laxman live without wife,’ Indian veteran’s wife opened the secret about ‘Soutan’

Former India cricketer Very Very Special Laxman i.e. Vangipurapu Venkata Sai Laxman was born on 1 November 1974 in Hyderabad. His wife’s name is Shailja whom he married on 16 February 2004. In 2012, Laxman had said goodbye to international cricket.

Former India cricketer Very Very Special Laxman i.e. Vangipurapu Venkata Sai Laxman was born on 1 November 1974 in Hyderabad. His wife’s name is Shailja whom he married on 16 February 2004. In 2012, Laxman had said goodbye to international cricket.

VVS Laxman, who was the star batsman of the Indian cricket team, is called the magician of the wrist. Along with this, many people also called him by the name of Very Very Special Laxman (VVS Laxman). Along with this, his wife Shailja is also said to be an important contributor to his career. Meanwhile, when Lakshman had announced his retirement, his wife also gave a unique statement.

VVS Laxman’s wife Shailaja had made a revelation on her husband’s retirement. He told about the first wife of the Indian legend. Let us tell you that Laxman had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2012.

However, his wife Shailaja gave a funny statement on Laxman’s decision to retire. He had said that, cricket being his first wife, he would definitely miss it.

Very Very Special Laxman i.e. Vangipurapu Venkata Sai Laxman was born on 1 November 1974 in Hyderabad. On hearing his name, the memories of his 281 runs played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata are fresh in everyone’s mind.

It is said that his wife Shailaja has also contributed a lot in making Laxman very special. Laxman and Shailja were married on 16 February 2004. Shailaja was chosen by Lakshman’s mother for her son.

‘I’ve never seen India play like this’, says Pakistani veteran on threats to Virat Kohli’s family; Watch Video

This former batsman of the Indian cricket team himself had revealed this during an interview. He had told, ‘I am very proud of my wife. He told me that his life has changed after marriage. He made a huge sacrifice for me. He has a huge hand in making me very special.

A look at VVS Laxman’s career

VVS Laxman has scored 8781 runs in 134 Test matches for India at an average of 45.97 and has 2338 runs to his name in 86 ODIs. He scored 17 Test and 6 ODI centuries in his career. Apart from this, in IPL also he scored 282 runs in 20 matches. His highest score in IPL is 52 runs.