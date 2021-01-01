Laxman’s advice to stay

Highlights VVS Laxman said the pressure not to run is evident

Experienced players are under more pressure to fail

Laxman is surprised about Rahane’s body language

New Delhi

Former India batsman VVS Laxman believes that Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara are under constant pressure to fail.

Both Rahane and Pujara have failed to play big games in the last few months. His performance has not been very good and this has raised questions about his place in the team. His performance in the first innings of the second Test against England (India v England Lord’s Test) has given further impetus to these questions. This would have naturally increased the pressure on them. While Pujara scored nine off 33 balls in the first innings, Rahane got his wicket off the first ball of the second day.

IND vs ENG Lord’s Test Day 2 Highlights: England lost 3 for 119 in the first innings, India still 245 runs ahead

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Laxman said, “I hope the outside voice does not come to the minds of Pujara and Rahane. People think experienced players can handle the pressure. I think there will probably be more pressure on experienced players. Every low score and failure puts pressure on you.

Asked what is the problem with Rahane, Laxman said that running is a combination of technical problems and discomfort.

Joe Root breaks Graham Gooch record: Joe Root breaks Graham Gooch’s record to score 14th, becoming England’s second most successful batsman

Laxman said, ‘We also saw in Nottingham’s first innings. He was very restless until he was at the crease. And finally ran out. Laxman said, “Earlier, he had escaped being run out. Even today I saw his footwork which was very uncomfortable. When you can’t make a decision and try to see results, you try to reach the ball, especially when you are not very confident. Living is also a problem.

Laxman, who is known as a Wari-Wari Special, said, “I think both Rahane and Pujara will be disappointed to make the same mistakes again and again, which is why they have been out for the last six to eight months.

KL Rahul scores a century at Lord’s, find out which Indian has scored the most centuries on this historic ground

Living needs to change our mindset

Laxman expressed surprise at the body language of Rahane in the first two Tests against England. According to Laxman, Rahane should have gone into the series with a new mindset and not carry the weight of past failures.

Laxman said that in the fourth and fifth Tests, such uncomfortable body language is understandable if you are constantly failing in the series but when you start the series, such uncertain body language seems a bit strange. It doesn’t do him justice to his talent and experience.

India started the second day with 276 for three. KL Rahul was able to add two more runs to his first day’s score and the Indian team was all out for 364 runs. James Anderson once again took five wickets in the innings.

