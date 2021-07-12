Léa Seydoux tests positive for coronavirus, likely to cancel appearance at Cannes Film Festival

Uncategorized

Léa Seydoux, one in all France’s most famed actors, might per chance presumably dash over the Cannes Film Competition after discovering out fine for COVID-19 .

Seydoux has been completely vaccinated nevertheless she tested fine while working on a movie, her publicist Christine Tripicchio confirmed Saturday. She is asymptomatic and keeping apart at home in Paris, hoping that opposed exams on consecutive days might per chance presumably allow her to level-headed attend the festival in the south of France.

Seydoux was build to be one in all primarily the most ubiquitous stars at Cannes this year. She stars in four motion photographs on the festival, together with three which might per chance presumably be vying for the pause Palme d’Or award — an honour she shared in winning with 2013′s Blue Is the Warmest Coloration.

At Cannes, Seydoux stars in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch; in Arnaud Desplechin’s Deception; in Bruno Dumont’s France; and in Ildikó Enyedi’s The Myth of My Accomplice.

On Saturday, Cannes organizers trumpeted the festival’s success, which requires both proof of plump vaccination or a opposed test within 48 hours for entry to the festival hub. Masks are required inner theatres.

Cannes is additionally discovering out around 4,000 other folks day-to-day. Frémaux, creative director of the festival, acknowledged Saturday there had been zero fine exams on Friday.