World

Lead poisoning in bald eagles renews calls for lead bullet alternatives

7 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Lead poisoning in bald eagles renews calls for lead bullet alternatives
Written by admin
Lead poisoning in bald eagles renews calls for lead bullet alternatives

Lead poisoning in bald eagles renews calls for lead bullet alternatives

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Cleveland, Ohio – The bald eagle population is being poisoned by lead at an alarming rate.

Across the United States, bald and golden eagles are frequently exposed to lead, according to new research. The study sampled more than 1,200 birds in 38 states and found that 46% of bald eagles and 47% of golden eagles had chronic lead poisoning.

Scientists believe that eagles use lead when they use lead bullets to pierce the remains of predators.

The effects of lead poisoning can be devastating for birds and can even slow the rate of population growth.

One study found that about 50% of eagle specimens showed signs of repeated exposure to lead.

One study found that about 50% of eagle specimens showed signs of repeated exposure to lead.
(Stephen Goin)

“What we’ve seen with this lead exposure is that the bald eagle’s population growth rate is being suppressed by 4% and the golden eagles by 1%,” said Vince Slabe, a wildlife biologist and co-author of the new study. “Within a stable population, any suppression of this growth is a matter of concern.”

The results of the study may indicate a potential threat to endangered bald eagles from 1978 to 2007. By the 1960s, bald eagles were on the verge of extinction due to a now banned pesticide called dichlorodiphenyltichloroethane (DDT). Since then, the bald eagle population has grown to more than 300,000 birds in the wild today.

Todd Katzner, a conservation environmentalist with the U.S. Geological Survey and co-author of the new study, told Gadget Clock that the bald eagle population is still thriving despite the threat of lead poisoning. Katzner said gold eagles may not be good either.

READ Also  Best ski resorts for people who don’t ski: report

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

The bald eagle's population today has grown to more than 300,000 birds in the wild.

The bald eagle’s population today has grown to more than 300,000 birds in the wild.
(Stephen Goin)

“The bald eagle population is growing rapidly in North America,” Katzner said. “But while the Golden Eagle’s population is steadily or at best declining, its population is about 30,000 … Any amount of repression is something that is going to raise eyebrows.

The results of the study have renewed calls among conservationists, urging hunters to use non-lead ammunition. The federal government banned lead ammunition for waterfowl hunting in 1991. Several states apply their own regulations to it. California 2019 has banned the use of lead bullets by poachers.

2021 was the safest hunting season for this U.S. state

Chris Parish, president of the Peregrine Fund, believes most hunters are unaware of the toxic effects of lead. He co-founded the North American Non-Lead Partnership to educate hunters and encouraged them to voluntarily switch to alternative ammunition that does not use lead – such as copper bullets.

“Hunters are the only way to solve this problem, and the best way to appeal to hunters is to work with them without working against them,” Parish said.

#Lead #poisoning #bald #eagles #renews #calls #lead #bullet #alternatives

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Turning the tide on climate change: Offshore wind farms coming to NY, NJ

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment