Lead poisoning in bald eagles renews calls for lead bullet alternatives



The bald eagle population is being poisoned by lead at an alarming rate.

Across the United States, bald and golden eagles are frequently exposed to lead, according to new research. The study sampled more than 1,200 birds in 38 states and found that 46% of bald eagles and 47% of golden eagles had chronic lead poisoning.

Scientists believe that eagles use lead when they use lead bullets to pierce the remains of predators.

The effects of lead poisoning can be devastating for birds and can even slow the rate of population growth.

“What we’ve seen with this lead exposure is that the bald eagle’s population growth rate is being suppressed by 4% and the golden eagles by 1%,” said Vince Slabe, a wildlife biologist and co-author of the new study. “Within a stable population, any suppression of this growth is a matter of concern.”

The results of the study may indicate a potential threat to endangered bald eagles from 1978 to 2007. By the 1960s, bald eagles were on the verge of extinction due to a now banned pesticide called dichlorodiphenyltichloroethane (DDT). Since then, the bald eagle population has grown to more than 300,000 birds in the wild today.

Todd Katzner, a conservation environmentalist with the U.S. Geological Survey and co-author of the new study, told Gadget Clock that the bald eagle population is still thriving despite the threat of lead poisoning. Katzner said gold eagles may not be good either.

“The bald eagle population is growing rapidly in North America,” Katzner said. “But while the Golden Eagle’s population is steadily or at best declining, its population is about 30,000 … Any amount of repression is something that is going to raise eyebrows.

The results of the study have renewed calls among conservationists, urging hunters to use non-lead ammunition. The federal government banned lead ammunition for waterfowl hunting in 1991. Several states apply their own regulations to it. California 2019 has banned the use of lead bullets by poachers.

Chris Parish, president of the Peregrine Fund, believes most hunters are unaware of the toxic effects of lead. He co-founded the North American Non-Lead Partnership to educate hunters and encouraged them to voluntarily switch to alternative ammunition that does not use lead – such as copper bullets.

“Hunters are the only way to solve this problem, and the best way to appeal to hunters is to work with them without working against them,” Parish said.