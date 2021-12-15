Leader of Peace Party said that even a thousand Modi cannot convert, Prime Minister instructed to learn from Aurangzeb; Sambit Patra replied

On Mohan Bhagwat’s statement about conversion and homecoming, Peace Party leader Shadab Chauhan said that not even one thousand Modi can convert our religion.

Elections are to be held in five states in the country next year. As the election is getting closer, the debate about Hindu-Muslim is increasing. This controversy may increase further after Mohan Bhagwat’s statement on Wednesday. In an ongoing TV debate regarding this, there was a fierce fight between Peace Party leader and BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

In fact, in a show called Aar Paar on News18 India, when anchor Amish Devgan asked Peace Party leader Shadab Chauhan about the conversion of religion, he said that even a thousand Modis cannot convert. Along with this, he also advised PM Modi to learn from Aurangzeb.

Chouhan said that every person has the right to follow his religion, but the way religion has been politicized, like on the issue of education, employment, women’s security, BJP is going to lose the elections. To end this question, Modi ji talks about Aurangzeb”.

Further, Shadab Chauhan advised PM Modi to learn from Aurangzeb and said- “He forgot that in Kashi where he was taking the name of Aurangzeb, in the same Kashi he had given justice to Shakuntala’s daughter, had killed Ibrahim, learn Aurangzeb to give justice to daughters.

Along with this, on the statement of Mohan Bhagwat’s conversion and homecoming, the leader of the Peace Party said that not even one thousand Modi can convert our religion. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra retaliated strongly on this statement of Shadab Chauhan.

Sambit Patra said that Shadab wants the rule of Nizame Mustafa to prevail. Still have any doubts? The character said – do you know what is the problem with Hindus? Gather all three lakh brothers of our Shadab Bhai. Explain them only for three minutes, all will come out in unison saying Allah ho Akbar. Now you explain to three Hindus for three years, someone will go to JNU, someone will go to DU, someone will go to BJP.