Leafs’ Mitch Marner ‘doing well’ after armed carjacking: ‘It was a scary situation to be in’

Leafs’ Mitch Marner ‘doing effectively’ after armed carjacking: ‘It was a scary situation to be in’



Mitch Marner says Toronto Maple Leafs star is “doing effectively” after being subjected to armed carjacking on Monday night time, simply days after Leifs. Stanley dropped out of the Cup playoffs.

Marner launched a assertion Tuesday thanking the group, followers and the Toronto Police Division, saying his automobile was stolen by three males, two of whom have been armed with weapons and one with a knife, simply the day earlier than.

“All of the followers, my pals and colleagues, and Full Maple Leafs Firm – Thanks for all of your constructive messages over the previous few days, “his assertion was posted on Twitter.

“The overwhelming assist I obtained from the Toronto neighborhood was unimaginable.”

Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner is ‘the sufferer of an unlucky carjacking,’ the crew says.

Marner described the incident as a “scary situation” however added that he was “protected and doing effectively.”

“Thanks all – your assist means the world to us,” he mentioned.

Marner was together with his fiance when three armed suspects approached him at 7:46 p.m., leaving together with his black Vary Rover.

The investigation is ongoing, nevertheless Marner’s teammates The 25-year-old thanked the winger for his security.

“I am glad he is fantastic and he is not damage,” Austin Mathews advised reporters Tuesday. “I am unable to think about it going to be a enjoyable expertise. We’re all glad she’s OK.”