Sports

Leafs’ Mitch Marner ‘doing well’ after armed carjacking: ‘It was a scary situation to be in’

21 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Leafs’ Mitch Marner ‘doing well’ after armed carjacking: ‘It was a scary situation to be in’
Written by admin
Leafs’ Mitch Marner ‘doing well’ after armed carjacking: ‘It was a scary situation to be in’

Leafs’ Mitch Marner ‘doing effectively’ after armed carjacking: ‘It was a scary situation to be in’

NewYou’ll be able to pay attention to the Gadget Clock article now!

Mitch Marner says Toronto Maple Leafs star is “doing effectively” after being subjected to armed carjacking on Monday night time, simply days after Leifs. Stanley dropped out of the Cup playoffs.

Marner launched a assertion Tuesday thanking the group, followers and the Toronto Police Division, saying his automobile was stolen by three males, two of whom have been armed with weapons and one with a knife, simply the day earlier than.

Mitchell Marner of the Toronto Maple Leaf before the Dallas Stars play at the Scotiabank Arena on March 15, 2022 in Toronto.

Mitchell Marner of the Toronto Maple Leaf earlier than the Dallas Stars play on the Scotiabank Enviornment on March 15, 2022 in Toronto.
(By way of Mark Blinch / NHL Getty Photos)

“All of the followers, my pals and colleagues, and Full Maple Leafs Firm – Thanks for all of your constructive messages over the previous few days, “his assertion was posted on Twitter.

“The overwhelming assist I obtained from the Toronto neighborhood was unimaginable.”

Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner is ‘the sufferer of an unlucky carjacking,’ the crew says.

Marner described the incident as a “scary situation” however added that he was “protected and doing effectively.”

Mitchell Marner of Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 7th game of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoff at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on May 14, 2022.

Mitchell Marner of Toronto Maple Leafs skates towards the Tampa Bay Lightning throughout the seventh recreation of the primary spherical of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoff at Scotiabank Enviornment in Toronto on Could 14, 2022.
(Picture by Claus Andersen / Getty)

“Thanks all – your assist means the world to us,” he mentioned.

READ Also  Ric Flair getting back in pro wrestling ring for final match

Click on right here for extra sports activities protection on FOXNEWS.COM

Marner was together with his fiance when three armed suspects approached him at 7:46 p.m., leaving together with his black Vary Rover.

The investigation is ongoing, nevertheless Marner’s teammates The 25-year-old thanked the winger for his security.

Austin Mathews, to the right of the Toronto Maple Leafs, talks to teammate Mitch Marner (16) during the 7th game of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoff against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Arena on May 14, 2022 in Toronto.

Austin Mathews, to the best of the Toronto Maple Leafs, talks to teammate Mitch Marner (16) throughout the seventh recreation of the primary spherical of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoff towards the Tampa Bay Lightning at Scotiabank Enviornment on Could 14, 2022 in Toronto.
(By way of Mark Blinch / NHL Getty Photos)

“I am glad he is fantastic and he is not damage,” Austin Mathews advised reporters Tuesday. “I am unable to think about it going to be a enjoyable expertise. We’re all glad she’s OK.”

#Leafs #Mitch #Marner #armed #carjacking #scary #situation

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment