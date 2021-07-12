League of Legends LCS Week 6 Day 3: 100 Thieves rises from the ashes to take first place from TSM

Entertainment News

On the present time observed an exhilarating neighborhood of video games in Week 6 of the LCS, nonetheless this weekend, in same old, has seen more upsets than predicted. Golden Guardians throttled Team Liquid to present that the closing-positioned group has more to set, and Dusky Geniuses continued their sizzling creep in opposition to C9.

100 Thieves and TSM battled for first situation within the LCS, with the inclined coming out on prime after a rocky originate to Week 6. FlyQuest beat Immortals in one more upset whilst Team Dignitas ended CLG’s hopes of finishing the weekend positively.

League of Legends LCS results after 100T and TSM brawl for prime space

Golden Guardians rally from the depths to terminate TL’s three-sport rob creep

With TL on fire within the foremost two video games of Week 6 within the LCS, many belief they’d roll over GG without hassle. Nonetheless, the closing-positioned LCS group realized its spark and slaughtered TL at every turn.

GG’s Licorice grabbed eight of his group’s 20 kills on Renekton as Ablazeolive, Stixxay, and Iconic scored four every. TL could well now not rob anything else other than for two towers after GG rammed them and surrendered handiest four kills your total sport.

FlyQuest continues the upset put collectively over Immortals

FLY held preserve watch over for plenty of of the sport, and every group member scored between two and-four kills every to amount up to 15. IMT handiest took two towers and two drakes on 9 kills and could well now not withstand FLY’s synergy.

Raes did the heavy lifting for IMT on Aphelios as he accomplished 5-1-2 while his teammates blended for four kills and 14 deaths. FLY swept Week 6 with ease, winning all three video games, in conjunction with their dominating performance over C9.

100 Thieves jump succor to rob the foremost situation combat in opposition to TSM

Entering 0-2 with an embarrassing loss to Golden Guardians, 100T fired out of the gate with a mixture of desperation and decision. In the event that they accomplished the LCS weekend winless, TSM also can invent the plenty of the quite a lot of and upward thrust to the head.

Nonetheless, 100T subdued TSM with their backs in opposition to the wall, handiest surrendering five kills and a single tower. Nearer performed amazingly on Olaf, reaching a score of 6-0-3 and assisting his group in a dominating rob.

Dusky Geniuses upset 2nd prime LCS group in a row after beating C9

EG kept their momentum from the rob in opposition to 100T the old day and soared previous C9 to invent the weekend undefeated. They handiest conceded one tower, one drake, and seven kills to C9, who seemed tough after losing to FLY on Day 1.

Every member of EG worked properly collectively and split the kills beautiful evenly as Svenskeren took the majority with four. Blaber realized himself in hassle on a few times, dying six times to contribute to EG’s 13 kills.

DIG retains CLG from rebounding and get first rob of the weekend

DIG misplaced every video games on Day 1 and Day 2, so that they pulled themselves collectively to rally in opposition to a declining CLG. Neo accomplished deathless at 5-0-6, taking share in 11 of his group’s 14 kills, and Yusui performed properly in addition to.

After seeing a frightful Leblanc from Triple the old day, Pobelter could well now not repeat the success and fell properly short of the anticipated margin. His group took four kills, one tower, and one drake as DIG mopped up the entirety else to conclude out the LCS Week 6.

