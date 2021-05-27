League of Legends patch 11.11 official notes brings buffs for Ryze while nerfing Shaco and Morgana
League of Legends patch 11.11 official notes
#1. Champions
Azir
Q – Conquering Sands
Elise
Passive – Spider Queen
- Spider type on-hit harm ratio: 30 % AP to twenty % AP
Ezreal
Well being regen progress: 0.55 to 0.65Armor: 22 to 24
Graves
AD progress: Three to 4
Hecarim
Q – Rampage
- Injury ratio: 70 % bonus AD to 75 % bonus AD
E – Devastating Cost
- Minimal harm ratio: 50 % bonus AD to 55 % bonus AD
- Most harm ratio: 100% bonus AD to 110 % bonus AD
Lee Sin
E – Tempest
- Cooldown: Eight seconds to 9 seconds
Leona
W – Eclipse
- Base harm: 60/95/130/165/200 to 45/80/115/150/185
Grasp Yi
Q – Alpha Strike
- Injury ratio: 100% AD to 90 % AD
E – Wuju Fashion
- Base harm: 20/30/40/50/60 to 30/40/50/60/70
Morgana
W – Tormented Shadow
- Injury towards non-epic monsters: 185 % to 155 %
Nautilus
E – Riptide
- [New] Riptide now offers 150 % elevated harm towards monsters
Qiyana
W – Terrashape
- Bonus motion velocity: 5/7/9/11/13 % to three/5/7/9/11 %
Rumble
Passive – Junkyard Titan
- On-hit harm cap towards monsters: 120 to 80
Ryze
Well being progress: 98 to 110
Senna
Passive – Absolution
- Bonus assault vary per 20 mist stacks: 25 to twenty
Q – Piercing Darkness
- [New] Piercing Darkness’ therapeutic now additionally scales with 160 % lethality
E – Curse of the Black Mist
- Bonus motion velocity: 20 % to twenty % (+one % per 20 AP)
R – Dawning Shadow
- Injury ratio: 50 % AP to 70 %
Seraphine
W – Encompass Sound
- Base self protect: 75 to 150 (degree one to 18) to 75 to 225 (ranges one to 18)
- Base ally protect: 50 to 100 (degree one to 18) to 50 to 150 (degree one to 18)
Shaco
W – Jack within the Field
- Injury ratio: 10 % AP (20 % AP towards single targets) to 9 % AP (18 % AP towards single targets)
E – Two-Shiv Poison
- AP harm ratio: 55 % to 50 %
Singed
E – Fling
- Cooldown: 10 seconds to 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds
Teemo
W – Transfer Fast
- Cooldown: 17 seconds to 14 seconds
Urgot
W – Purge
- Modified harm ratio: 20/24/28/32/36 % AD to twenty/23.5/27/30.5/34 % AD
#2. Objects
Bramble Vest
- Armor: 35 to 30
- [Rem] Bramble Vest’s mirrored harm not scales with bonus armor
Warmog’s Armor
- 3,000 most well being to 1,110 bonus well being
Warden’s Mail
- 0.5 % of most well being to 5 + 0.35 % of most well being
- [New] Tooltip now exhibits how a lot Rock Stable harm has been blocked
Randuin’s Omen
- 0.5 % of most well being to 5 + 0.35 % of most well being
Frozen Coronary heart
- 0.5 % of most well being to seven + 0.35 % of most well being
- Winter’s Caress enemy assault velocity gradual: 15 % to twenty %
Moonstone Renewer
- Starlit Grace heal and protect energy per second: 4 %, as much as 20 % to 6 %, as much as 30 %
Black Cleaver
- Carve armor discount per stack: 4 %, as much as 24 % at six stacks to 5 %, as much as 30 % at six stacks
Divine Sunderer
- Spellblade empowered on-hit harm: 10 precent of goal’s most well being to 12 % of goal’s most well being
- Spellblade therapeutic: 50 % for melee, 30 % for ranged to 65 % for melee, 40 % for ranged
Frostfire Gauntlet
- Snowbind gradual for ranged customers: 25 % (+4 % per 1,000 most well being) to 12.5 % (+two % per 1,000 most well being)
- Snowbind cooldown for ranged customers: 4 seconds to 6 seconds
- Rimeforged Grasp (Ornn replace) SNowbind gradual for ranged customers: 25 % (+4 % per 1,000 most well being) to 12.5 % (+two % per 1,000 most well being)
- Rimeforged Grasp (Ornn improve) Snowbind cooldown for ranged customers: 4 seconds to 6 seconds
Employees of Flowing Water
- Rapids self and ally empowerment: 20 to 40 AP (based mostly heading in the right direction’s degree) for 4 seconds to 25 to 45 AP (based mostly heading in the right direction’s degree) for 4 seconds
Serpent’s Fang
- Defend Reaver protect discount for ranged customers: 25 % to 35 %
Wardstone
- [Rem] Stirring Wardstone
- [Update] Watchful Wardstone
- Whole price: 1,100 gold
- Well being: 150
- Skill haste: 10
- Arcane cache: This merchandise can retailer as much as three bought management wards
- [Rem] Visions of Ixtal: Enhance your stealth ward, totem ward, and management ward caps by one
- [New] Upon reaching degree 13 and finishing the help quest, mechanically upgrades to Vigilant Warstone
- [Update] Vigilant Wardstone
- Construct path: Routinely upgrades from Watchful Wardstone
- Well being: 150
- Skill haste: 15
- Arcane cache: This merchandise can stone as much as three bought management wards
- Visions of Ixtal: Enhance your stealth ward, totem ward, and management struggle caps by one
- [New] Blessing of Ixtal: Vigilant Wardstone now will increase skill energy, skill haste, bonus assault harm, and bonus well being by 12 %
#3. Runes
Hail of Blades
- Cooldown: Eight seconds to 12 seconds
Biscuit Supply
- Sellback price: 30 gold to 5 gold
#4. In-game store updates
- The construct tree has been upgraded to place some respect on the ultimate merchandise (it’s bigger) in addition to accommodate taller bushes
- Chad Mythic objects with an lively now have their very own particular Mythic lively border to distinguish them from the plebeian regular lively objects
- Mythic merchandise borders now present up within the scoreboard so you may simply establish why Jhin has a touch
- The builds-into dropdown gained some smarts and can resize based mostly on its content material
- Emberknife and Hailblade now seem within the Beginning Objects part of the help tab should you load in with Smite
#5. Nexus Blitz steadiness adjustments
- Nexus Blitz returns for the PROJECT occasion and can be out there from Could 27 to June 28.
- 13 % to 9 %
- Elder Dragon can not seem as a primary reward
- Rift Scuttler now makes use of the identical protect mechanic as in Summoner’s Rift
- Rift Scuttler base well being: 3,000 to 2,800
- Rift Scuttler base armor and magic resist: 60 to twenty
- Smite now matches Summoner’s Rift’s values (begins at 450 harm, upgrades to 900)
- Adjusted the components that weighed into occasion benefits to the dropping group. Not solely will it consider the gold discrepancy, however the components can even think about degree variations between the 2 groups
- DPS verify dummy well being: 1,000 (+90 well being per degree, +15 well being per second till six minutes, then +30 well being per second after) to 1000 (+90 well being per degree, +two well being per second till six minutes, then +4 well being per second after)
- Injury that will kill the DPS verify dummy now places it at one well being
- On hearth motion velocity in the direction of enemies dealing with angle: 180° to 130°
#6. Bug fixes and quality-of-life adjustments
- Ahri’s E – Attraction not causes jungle monsters’ well being to regenerate if used out of fight
- Up to date Base Karma’s Q and E VFX to enhance colour vary and scale back noise
- Hitting Hextech Malzahar or Tyrant Swain will set off extra metallic sounds
- Fastened an SFX bug the place the preliminary portion of Worldbreaker Malzahar’s Q – Name of the Void couldn’t be heard if he casts the power from Fog of Battle
- Fastened an SFX bug for Crystal Rose Swain, the place if Swain used R – Demonflare and began draining a goal’s soul, the goal wouldn’t hear the stereo whisper SFX or the soul drain begin SFX
- Open store voice strains are as soon as once more out there for champions and skins which have them
- Up to date Taliyah’s Shut Store VO to her open store VO
- Lux’s R – Last Spark VO will as soon as once more play
- Swapping common Smite as soon as with Unsealed Spellbook will not make it deal its upgraded 900 harm when it’s swapped again
- Fastened a bug the place Xin Zhao’s E – Audacious Cost would go on cooldown and use mana regardless of it not being truly activated when attempting to forged it on an enemy outdoors of its vary and recasting it afterward with out a goal
- Rammus’ R – Hovering Slam not offers its harm immediately when forged at level zero
- Alistar’s Q – Pulverize not grants a stack of Passive – Triumphant Roar when used on a spell-shielded goal
- Kassadin can not set off Electrocute by solely hitting a champion with two separate assaults
#7. Upcoming skins and chromas
Skins
- PROJECT: Sejuani
- PROJECT: Mordekaiser
- PROJECT: Renekton
- PROJECT: Senna
- PROJECT: Sylas
- PROJECT: Sylas status version
- PROJECT: Varus
Chromas
- PROJECT: Sejuani
- PROJECT: Mordekaiser
- PROJECT: Renekton
- PROJECT: Senna
- PROJECT: Sylas
- PROJECT: Varus
