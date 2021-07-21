League of Legends patch 11.16 might be delayed by a week, according to new PBE updates

League of Legends runs on a bi-weekly patch cycle where a new update is provided every two weeks. It means that whenever a new patch arrives, key updates to be applied to the next one are revealed in the PBE.PBE stands for Public Beta Environment in League of Legends, where people can test the new champions, skins, buffs, nerfs, and overall the changes that will be provided later.I would guess 8/2 since that’s the day before 11.16 starts going Live.— Porosite (@Riot_Porosite) July 20, 2021If anything feels buggy or awkward, then Riot Games will fix it before a final release is set. However, it seems that patch 11.16 might be delayed as the developer revealed that the PBE cycle for the patch is for three weeks instead of two.Key points of interest behind 11.16 delay in League of LegendsThe 11.15 patch notes have already been released. The patch is supposed to go live on July 22nd in League of Legends, providing the remaining updates to the Sentinels of Light event.It offers five new skins along with some more development into the lore. Apart from that, the point system in the event has also been revamped to make it less grindy.However, it seems that patch 11.16 will take more time than usual. Since 11.15 was released today, this means that 11.16 will be released on August 3rd, which is two weeks after this event ends. However, the current event runs until August 10th, which means a three-week cycle is in place.In a recent tweet by the release manager at Riot Games, updates on the PBE will take time, and they will be added slowly over the three weeks. Back for another PBE cycle! Just opened PBE back up. Reminder that new content will be enabled over time and isn’t immediately available on the PBE. And as some of you have noticed, yes this is a 3 week dev cycle for 11.16 instead of the usual 2 weeks.— Porosite (@Riot_Porosite) July 20, 2021Additionally, a Sona rework is also due for some time, supposed to be added to the PBE next week. This update is also scheduled for patch 11.16.Along with that, a new set of Coven skins are in place within League of Legends. The new champions to feature under those skins include Ahri, Evelyn, Ashe, Malphite, and Warwick.There might be more updates in place, but Riot has not provided any updates on any of those. General buffs and nerfs will also be there, due for an update in the near future. 0 0 Reply x Edit Delete Delete the comment? No thanks Delete Cancel Update Login to reply Cancel Reply