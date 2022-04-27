Leaked ICE doc shows ‘Alternatives to Detention’ program has ‘little value’ but ‘significant expense’



Exclusive: A draft Trump-era report from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) concludes that the “Alternatives to Detention” program, which has significantly increased enrollment in recent years and whose population has more than doubled under the Biden administration, ” “Significant Expenses” and saw that the vast majority of illegal immigrants have been enrolled in programs for their entire immigration process, eventually fleeing.

The 2020 draft report to Congress on the Intensive Supervision Appearance Program (ISAP) obtained by Gadget Clock from a source in the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is a critical assessment of the program, which has expanded significantly since its inception in 2004. Continued.

In FY 2015, there were approximately 48,000 entries in the program, which increased rapidly to 179,552 in FY 2019. According to current ICE data, there are currently 216,000 active participants in the program as of April 2022, averaging 90,000 FY 20 from the daily average population. As of January 2021, there were approximately 86,000 active participants, according to Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse.

The ICE recently said in a court filing that the number could triple in the coming months as it faces a “historic” border wave.

The program uses a variety of case management and technologies – including ankle bracelets, phone check-in and GPS monitoring via the smart-phone app, to track about 5% of illegal immigrants who are in a “non-detached docket”. While they are in the country illegally, they are not stuck in ICE. To be eligible, immigrants must be over 18 years of age, from the United States and at some stage of the process to be “effectively removable.” Currently about 75% of those enrolled are enrolled in the SmartLink program, where immigrants can check in and communicate using an app on their phone or other device.

The ICE states that the technology assigned to supervisors and participants includes “current immigration status; crime history; consent history; community or family ties; being a carer or provider; medical situation; and other humanitarian factors.”

The “predetermined” report, which looks at ISAP from FY 2016-FY 2019, emphasizes that ISAP is “not an alternative to detention; it is an alternative to release without supervision.”

“The only effective way to ensure compliance with a court order is to use detention to include a person’s departure from the United States at the end of their immigration procedure (if ordered to be removed by an immigration judge),” it says.

The report found that in part of FY 2018 and FY 2019, the removal of 38% of ICEs under ISAP required the removal of illegal immigrants from the country in their custody.

In addition, the report states that the average duration of immigration court proceedings is about five years, with ISAP participants spending about 14-18 months in the program – “which means that the vast majority of participants are not in the program through their completion of the immigration process.” According to current ICE statistics, the average time in the program is currently only 14 months.

As a result, information on compliance with court appearances largely depends on the initial court date, when they are registered with ISAP, and when there is a slight fear of deportation. Through a final hearing, where their deportation is decided, most immigrants are no longer registered with ISAP. As a result, ICE looked at a subsection of data from participants who remained in the program through the full range of their immigration “lifecycle” – which ended with their stay permit, removal order, or escape.

Among these participants, the agency found that the escape rate – which ICE said included those who cut off an ankle bracelet, deleted their cell phone applications, failed to return calls, ignored communication attempts, or who the U.S. government was unable to identify otherwise – was extremely high. . At the time the report was covered (from FY15 to FY 20), the average escape rate was 84%. Of the 47,905 people registered for their entire immigration life cycle, 40,300 are fugitives.

“In fiscal year 19, about 90 percent of this entire immigration lifecycle group was fugitives [14,385] And now fugitive aliens are believed to be living in the United States, “the report said.

“This information explains that detention options are not an alternative to detention and that continuing to release aliens before the end of their immigration case will not succeed in creating compliance with the law,” the report said.

The report further states that since the inception of ISAP in 2004, out of 364,62 registered, “more than 21,000 aliens enrolled in ISAP have since been convicted or charged with criminal offenses.” In FY 2019, of the 88,280 people enrolled in the program, 912 had pending charges at the time of enrollment and 227 were convicted.

“These crimes have created victims, and not all of the victims mentioned here would have happened if the aliens had been trapped,” the report said.

The program has also increased in terms of its cost to the taxpayer. In 2005, it spent just under 21 21 million a year. By 2014, the cost was $ 91 million, and by 2019 it was over $ 258 million.

“Since the creation of ISAP in 2004, U.S. taxpayers have spent more than $ 1.46 billion (not adjusted for inflation) to monitor a small portion of the illegal foreign population, a significant portion of whom have fled after being released,” the program said in a sharp assessment. .

“The ICE finds little value in this significant expense and concludes that the only way to ensure compliance with the immigration court system for most illegal aliens in the United States is through increased detention.”

The report found that the program was exacerbated by concerns at the border and “due to the decision of Congress to fund ISAP at a lower and higher level than requested by the ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Detention Space.”

The report says that with more resources, ISAP has become more effective. But, without additional detention bed space, more staff in fugitive operations, and “dedicated legal staff from the ICE and the judiciary” who can prosecute property destroyers, “ISAP will continue to be an expensive program that provides nominal benefits.”