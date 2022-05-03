Leaking SCOTUS draft opinion overturning Roe is not a crime, expert says



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Its a stunning leak Supreme Court The majority opinion on the draft by Justice Samuel Alito assumes that the person behind the leak could be criminally charged, but one expert suspects that the leak itself violates any law.

“First, without further ado, I don’t think there are such crimes,” Orin Kerr, a law professor at the University of California, Berkeley, said on Twitter on Monday. “Of course there are criminal laws against leaking classified information. But draft opinions are not classified.”

Supreme Court sets aside ROE V. WADE, quotes draft opinion: report

Kerr also noted that there are restrictions on the publication of medical records, but noted that any law he knows does not comply with the Supreme Court’s order.

“As far as I can tell, there is no federal criminal law that directly prohibits the publication of draft legal opinions,” Kerr said. “Maybe there should be, but not now.”

Some have called for the leak to be investigated as a crime, arguing that the leaked document is an official record that cannot be converted for personal use.

While Kerr does not believe that leaks constitute a crime in itself, he notes that a crime can be committed in the process of leaking materials.

“While leaking is not a crime in itself, there may be a crime somewhere in the big picture,” Kerr said. “For example, maybe someone or some organization hacked into someone’s computer who had a draft of the opinion. Or maybe someone stole a paper copy of the opinion from someone who had a copy. Both are federal crimes.”

Although some preliminary reports indicated that the FBI may be involved in the leak, a senior administration official told Gadget Clock that the law relating to the leaked documents only deals with classified material and that the FBI has not initiated an investigation.

But Chief Justice John Roberts said Tuesday that he had instructed the Supreme Court police chief to conduct an investigation, arguing the leak was a “betrayal”.

“This betrayal of court trust was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed,” Roberts said in a statement. The work of the court will not be harmed in any way.

“I have instructed the court-martial to begin an investigation into the source of the leak,” he continued.

Kerr noted that there could be consequences, including dismissal for the perpetrator, outside of the criminal penalty.

“There’s a criminal remedy, too,” Kerr said. “Most obviously, if it’s an employee, the employee will be fired. And if the person is a lawyer, he or she will probably be fired (or will never be allowed to be a member of the bar).”