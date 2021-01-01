Leander Paes and Kim Sharma: Photos of Leander Paes and Kim Sharma dating in Goa are going viral: Once there was an affair with Yuvraj, now Kim Sharma is dating the great tennis player!

It is not a matter of sports personalities falling in love with Bollywood beauties. Now it looks like another couple’s name has been added to the list. Famous tennis player Leander Paes and actress Kim Sharma are seen spending time together in Goa. Now that the photo has gone viral on the internet, the rumor market is heating up.In fact, a restaurant in Goa has shared photos of Leander-Kim from its social media account. The chemistry of the two is created by looking at the pictures. From the romantic style in which the two are posing, it can be understood that this relationship will soon become official before the world.



Leander had an affair with Mahima Chaudhary and Riya Pillai

Leander Paes and Kim Sharma both had several affair. Leander, who has won several grand slams, including the Olympics, has long dated Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhary, while he also had an affair with Sanjay Dutt’s ex-wife and model Riya Pillai. Both have a daughter. Later, after the firecrackers, there was also a police case.



Kim Sharma used to date Yuvraj

Kim remained in the spotlight more because of the confusion in her personal life than her Bollywood career. Kim’s affair with cricketer Yuvraj Singh, divorce from her husband and beating of a housemaid made headlines. Kim, who left Mumbai for Kenya after her marriage, has now returned to India. All eyes will be on Kim’s 48-year-old Leander Paes, now how long the 41-year relationship will last.

.

