Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi Breakpoint: This series will tell the story of the broken relationship between Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, will release the first look of ‘Breakpoint’ – Breakpoint First Look Release Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi Business and Personal Partnership Story

Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi Breakpoint: This series will tell the story of the broken relationship between Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, will release the first look of 'Breakpoint'
Speaking about ‘Breakpoint’, Leander Paes said, ‘While shooting Breakpoint, I enjoyed nostalgia. Mahesh and my on-court partnership was overwhelming and our off-court chemistry was highly anticipated. This is the first time our fans have seen and heard all this.
Mahesh Bhupathi said, “I am hesitant when it comes to communication, so reviving the journey and presenting it in as clear and honest a way as possible is a big step. But, at the same time, I am glad that our fans will witness our journey which was a combination of sweat, perseverance, brotherhood and sometimes blood and tears.
Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes were one of the best doubles pair of the late 1990s. In the year 1999, their pair was number one in the world. Speaking of ‘Breakpoint’, the series was announced last month. This is the first project of Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari. However, the release date of this web series has not been announced.
