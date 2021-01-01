Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi Breakpoint: This series will tell the story of the broken relationship between Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi, will release the first look of ‘Breakpoint’ – Breakpoint First Look Release Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi Business and Personal Partnership Story

Indian tennis players Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes have made a name for themselves in their sport. Now, the series ‘Break Point’ will be about the personal and professional lives of the two on the OTT platform G5. The first look of the series, directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari, has been released on Friday.

Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes have shared the poster of ‘Break Point’ series on their Instagram accounts. The caption reads, ‘We introduced Indian tennis, but when the world was on its feet, we moved away from each other. It’s time to tell the untold story of Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes.





Speaking about ‘Breakpoint’, Leander Paes said, ‘While shooting Breakpoint, I enjoyed nostalgia. Mahesh and my on-court partnership was overwhelming and our off-court chemistry was highly anticipated. This is the first time our fans have seen and heard all this.

Mahesh Bhupathi said, “I am hesitant when it comes to communication, so reviving the journey and presenting it in as clear and honest a way as possible is a big step. But, at the same time, I am glad that our fans will witness our journey which was a combination of sweat, perseverance, brotherhood and sometimes blood and tears.

Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes were one of the best doubles pair of the late 1990s. In the year 1999, their pair was number one in the world. Speaking of ‘Breakpoint’, the series was announced last month. This is the first project of Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari. However, the release date of this web series has not been announced.

