Learn how to download ctet: CTET Admission Card 2021: CTET December 2021 Admission Card, here is the update – how to download cbse ctet Admission Card 2021 on ctet.nic.in, check for updates

CTET Admission Card 2021: Candidates preparing for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 to be held in December 2021 are eagerly awaiting their admission cards, which may be released soon. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will issue CTET admissions within the stipulated time before the examination. Once the hall tickets are announced, the candidates can download from the official website of CTET, ctet.nic.in.



The CTET 2021 Eligibility Test for Teacher Recruitment for Class 1 to 8 in Government Schools will start from 16th December 2021 and will continue till 13th January 2022. As per the provisional date given by CBSE, CTET tickets can be issued in the first week of December. The results are expected to be released on February 15, 2022.

What will the CTET exam look like?

The exam will be held in two shifts and the first shift will start at 9.30 am and will continue till 12 noon. The second shift will start at 2.30 pm and end at 5 pm. The exam will be Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) based on online mode, no negative marking. Each question will be of 1 mark.

CTET will have to be approved for teacher recruitment in government schools

Candidates who want teacher qualification for class 1 to 5 will have to give paper-1 and paper-2 qualification for class 6th to 8th. Let the applicants know that the exact date of the exam and the details of the shift will be available on their admission card. The CBSE may also issue the Covid-19 guidelines applicable on the day of examination along with the admission card, in view of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Here’s how to download CBSE CTET Admission Card 2021

Step 1: After issuing the ticket, one has to visit the official website of CTET, ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the active link of CTET Admission Card 2021.

Step 3: A new page will open where you have to log in with the required details.

Step 4: Admit card will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and keep the printout with you for further reference.