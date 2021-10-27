Learn how to download ugc net: UGC NET Admission Card 2021: UGC NET Admission Card and Exam Date here – Steps to download ugc net admission ticket 2021 and exam date here

UGC NET Admission Card 2021: Following the announcement of revised exam dates for UGC NET 2021, candidates are now eagerly awaiting their UGC NET admissions. According to the exam instructions issued by NTA, UGC NET exams will now start from November 20 and will continue till December 05, 2021. Hall tickets for these exams will soon be published on UGC NET’s official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.



In fact, after the UGC NET exam was postponed several times, the NTA (National Testing Agency) had recently issued a revised schedule. Admission tickets will be issued to the candidates as per the revised schedule of December 2020 and June 2021 session examinations. UGC NET tickets can be issued one week before the start of the exam. That is, November 12 or 13 may be considered the temporary date for issuance of tickets. However, its official confirmation is still pending.

When is the UGC NET exam? (UGC NET Exam Date 2021)

As per the revised exam dates, UGC NET 2021 exam will now be held on 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30 November and 01, 03, 04 and 05 December 2021. However, the detailed datesheet (UGC NET 2021 Date Sheet) has not been published yet. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the websites.

How to download UGC NET Admit Card 2021: Here it is

NTA UGC NET Admission Card 2021 will soon be published on the official website ugcnetnta.nic.in. After the ticket is issued, the link ‘NTA UGC NET Admit Card Download’ will flash on the home page, click on it. After that, log in with your application number, date of birth and security code. The ticket will open on the screen, from where you can download it and take a printout.

Notice of UGC NET Revised Exam Date

Official website