Learn Indian Language Abroad – Learn Indian Language Abroad

The University of Edinburgh has started the Indian Language Institute. Its purpose is to provide training in all Indian languages. Trina Rai spoke with Roger Jeffrey, director of the organization.

Why was it necessary to open this institution?

We want to work with people from all over the world. We want to do business in human and animal medicine, engineering, social sciences and computer science with as many countries as possible, so that together we can fight food scarcity, environmental change and diseases in the world.

Explain the organization’s plan.

You see, language training is very expensive. In the UK this degree course is offered only in London. In fact, lack of knowledge of the language can be a hindrance to business. So the idea was to start this organization. Currently, four other universities are teaching languages ​​to overcome this barrier. We will start with the Hindi language first. After this, we will teach Tamil, Gujarati and Bengali.

What are the things to consider before starting an organization?

Edinburgh offers the most services in the fields of science, business, medicine and engineering. We have recently opened a laboratory in Bangalore that specializes in the treatment of stem cells and people with disabilities. But now, in addition to all this, we will also work in the fields of art, mathematics and medicine.

What special offers will be given to Indian students?

Our first goal is to exchange students. Apart from Indian students, we want to bring in students from other places. Edinburgh has sent 90 of its students and 10 professors to Delhi University under an important project, which will start from August 2013. In this area, we are also offering PhD to students. Our students here and here students can do PhD with us here.