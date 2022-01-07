Learning DL to test online: Millions of people can now take license sitting at home; Learn- Step by Step Process Uttar Pradesh: Now people can get Learning Driving License Online by sitting at home, Know full process Learn- Step by Step Process

The district headquarters of the state have now provided the facility of giving the test of learning driving license sitting at home.

Now people in Uttar Pradesh will not have to go to the departments to get a driving license (DL). This is because this work can be done even sitting at home. A new facility has been given in the state, under which people will no longer need to go to the RTO office for learning DL. They will be able to get it made by giving online test sitting at home.

Actually, trial was going on to make Learning DL sitting at home in Barabanki. With the success of this pilot project, it was implemented in the entire state on Thursday (January 6, 2021). The test facility of Learning DL sitting at home will save people’s time. They will not have to make rounds of offices for tests and other reasons. The test can be given at any time (between morning and evening) on ​​the day of booking slot. This system will prove to be very effective during the Corona period. However, the old system will also continue, under which a learning DL is created by securing slots.

In the current system, the learning DL was generated after about three months after taking the slot, whereas under the new arrangement, the learning DL would be generated after a few hours of passing the exam. The process of making it is as follows:

Go to sarathi.parivahan.gov.in.

There will be an option of RTO and faceless.

Choose Faceless and fill in your Aadhaar number.

Next, there will be automatic verification of Aadhaar.

If you fill the OTP on the mobile, then the process will proceed.

Further form has to be filled and supporting documents have to be uploaded.

In the form, give the same mobile number as in the Aadhar card.

After doing all this the fee has to be deposited.

Then you will get OTP for online test.

The test will have face authentication. There will be 15 questions ahead.

At least eight of these have to be answered correctly.

There will be three chances in the first phase. If someone fails all three times, then he will be able to book the office slot for the fourth time.

For Learning DL, even though the facility of giving test sitting at home has been provided, but some things are mandatory for this. For example, the place where the test is given, the back background or wall should be plain and clear. There should also be enough light. Laptop or computer should be equipped with camera. No one should be around while giving the exam.