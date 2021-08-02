Learning to Love Solitude (and Hate Oatmeal) on a 15,534-Mile Canadian Trek

In 2015, independent Canadian filmmaker Dianne Whelan embarked on what is now known as the Trans-Canada Trail, a nearly 17,000-mile recreational trail that spans green trails, roads and waterways in the Atlantic to Pacific and north to the Arctic Ocean. On August 1, along with her parents, partner and friends, Mrs Whelan, 56, walked the last few meters to become the first person to complete the continuous trail (minus a few spur trails) that connects the three oceans of land and water. She plans to produce a documentary, “500 Days in the Wild”, detailing her six-year experience.

As a documentary maker of Mount Everest base camp and an Arctic expedition, Ms. Whelan had experienced extreme climates. But the Trans Canada Trail tested his mental and emotional strength, as well as his physical perseverance, including encounters with bears, thousands of solo kilometers, and countless amounts of oatmeal. Until the pandemic, her journey included stops along the way, often in Indigenous communities, where she collaborated with other artists. For a year and a half, she has been doing it alone, with the help of her partner, Louisa Robinson, who provides her with the food.

A few days before completing the course, she hoisted her canoe ashore on the Sunshine Coast of British Columbia, where she is normally based, just north of Vancouver, to talk about her adventure. The following are excerpts from the conversation, edited for clarity.

What made you decide to do the whole route?

As a storyteller, I really loved the metaphor of the trail being that umbilical cord that connected us all. When I left I thought that whatever we needed to know we had forgotten as a culture, at least in western culture. That somehow we had lost our connection to the web of life and the future. I called it an ecological pilgrimage.