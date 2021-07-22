Leaving B grade films, Manyata Dutt married 19 years elder Sanjay Dutt, interesting love-story of both

New Delhi. Today is the 43rd birthday of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s wife Manyata Dutt. Manyata Dutt married Sanjay Dutt in the year 2008. Before marriage, Manyata also worked in films. After marrying Sanjay Dutt, Manyata said goodbye to her film career and today she is working as a producer in the industry. Ever since Manyata got married with Sanjay Dutt. Only then is he seen standing with Sanjay like a shadow. Manyata stood by Sanjay Dutt in every difficult time. Let us know some interesting things related to Manyata Dutt on his birthday today.

Manyata Dutt’s real name

The real name of Sanjay Dutt’s wife Manyata Dutt is Dilnaz Sheikh. Yes, Manyata was born in a Muslim family in Dubai. He was also brought up in Dubai. At the same time, she entered the film industry under the name of Sara Khan.

Manyata Dutt used to work in B grade films

Before marrying Sanjay Dutt, Manyata used to work in Brie grade films. At the same time, in most of the films, Manyata used to do item numbers as well. Talking about Manyata’s brie grade film, she appeared in ‘Lover’s Life Us’ with actor Nimit Vaishnav. In 2003, Manyata was seen doing an item number in Prakash Jha’s film Gangaajal. After which she appeared in the film Deshdrohi in the year 2008. This film was produced by Kamal R Khan. Manyata’s film career was only till work and item songs in some films. After which he also acted in brie grade films.

Manyata’s first meeting with Sanjay Dutt

It is said about Manyata’s first meeting with Sanjay Dutt that once Sanjay Dutt had bought the rights of a film of Manyata for 20 lakhs. Sanjay Dutt and Manyata met for the first time in this connection. In connection with this film, Sanjay Dutt kept meeting Manyata and gradually friendship started between the two. After a long time, their friendship turned into love and both of them decided to get married.

Manyata is the third wife of Sanjay Dutt

Where this is the third marriage with Sanjay Dutt’s recognition. At the same time, this is also the second marriage of Manyata. Before Sanjay Dutt, Manyata married Miraj ur Rehman in the year 2005. Till date, no one has seen the first husband of Manyata, nor has he ever come forward.

Manyata is 19 years younger than Sanjay Dutt

There is a huge age difference between Sanjay Dutt and Manyata. Manyata is 19 years younger than Sanjay Dutt. They married on 7 February 2008 in Goa. After marriage, both gave birth to twins. Manyata Sanjay is the parents of a son and daughter.

Due to boldness, headlines are divided

Manyata Dutt looks very beautiful even after becoming the mother of two children. Manyata is very active on social media. She often keeps posting her bold and glamorous pictures. Due to which Manyata makes a lot of headlines. Let us tell you that these days Manyata is paying a lot of attention to fitness. She often keeps posting videos while doing workouts.

