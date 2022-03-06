Auto

Leaving Ola Electric and Ather Energy behind, this company sold the most electric scooters in February 2022, read full details of top 3 companies

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Leaving Ola Electric and Ather Energy behind, this company sold the most electric scooters in February 2022, read full details of top 3 companies
Written by admin
Leaving Ola Electric and Ather Energy behind, this company sold the most electric scooters in February 2022, read full details of top 3 companies

Leaving Ola Electric and Ather Energy behind, this company sold the most electric scooters in February 2022, read full details of top 3 companies

Leaving Ola Electric and Ather Energy behind, this company sold the most electric scooters in February 2022, read full details of top 3 companies

If you want to buy a New Electric Scooter, then before that know here the complete details of the most liked electric scooter in February 2022.

Automobile companies in the country’s auto sector have started releasing the sales figures of their vehicles in the month of February, which includes electric two wheeler manufacturers.

A total of 54,557 units of electric two wheelers have been sold in February 2022, out of which the number of high speed electric scooters has been 32,416.

If you also want to buy an electric two wheeler, then here you can know the complete details of the top 3 companies which have been the best selling companies of February 2022 so that you can buy electric scooter for yourself according to your choice and need.

Hero Electric: Hero Electric is the country’s largest electric two wheeler manufacturer, which has moved to the number one position after selling the maximum number of electric two wheelers in February 2022.

Hero Electric has sold 7,356 units of its electric two wheeler range in February 2022, while the company sold only 2,194 units in February 2021.

There are some scooters of Hero Electric which have a lot of demand in the market which includes models like Hero Optima, Hero Electric Photon, Hero Electric NYX, Hero Electric Flash, etc.

,read this also– These top 3 electric scooters coming in the budget of only 40 thousand give a range of up to 75 km in a single charge)

READ Also  Take home Hyundai i20 Magna by paying 79 thousand, know complete details of EMI plan with car

Okinawa: Electric two wheeler maker Okinawa has made a strong hold in the Indian market in a very short time. Okinawa has sold 5,923 units of its electric two wheeler in February 2022, while the company was able to sell only 1,067 units of its electric two wheeler in February 2021.

,read this also– With sporty design, this electric scooter gives a range of 100 km in a single charge, know what are the features and price)

Talking about the best selling scooters of Okinawa, it includes scooters like Okinawa Praise Pro, Okinawa i Praise Plus, Okinawa Dual, Okinawa Ridge, Okinawa R30 and Okinawa Lite.

Ampere: Ampere Vehicles is at number three in this list, which has sold its electric two wheeler the most, Ampere has sold 4,303 units in February 2022 while the company could sell only 806 of its units in February 2021.

Talking about the best selling scooters of Ampere, then electric scooters like Ampere Magnus, Ampere Rio, Ampere Zeal, Ampere Rio Lite come in the list of best selling scooters.


#Leaving #Ola #Electric #Ather #Energy #company #sold #electric #scooters #February #read #full #details #top #companies

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Before buying a new car, know the complete details of the CNG avatar of these popular cars Tata Motors launching on January 19

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment