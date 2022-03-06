Leaving Ola Electric and Ather Energy behind, this company sold the most electric scooters in February 2022, read full details of top 3 companies

If you want to buy a New Electric Scooter, then before that know here the complete details of the most liked electric scooter in February 2022.

Automobile companies in the country’s auto sector have started releasing the sales figures of their vehicles in the month of February, which includes electric two wheeler manufacturers.

A total of 54,557 units of electric two wheelers have been sold in February 2022, out of which the number of high speed electric scooters has been 32,416.

If you also want to buy an electric two wheeler, then here you can know the complete details of the top 3 companies which have been the best selling companies of February 2022 so that you can buy electric scooter for yourself according to your choice and need.

Hero Electric: Hero Electric is the country’s largest electric two wheeler manufacturer, which has moved to the number one position after selling the maximum number of electric two wheelers in February 2022.

Hero Electric has sold 7,356 units of its electric two wheeler range in February 2022, while the company sold only 2,194 units in February 2021.

There are some scooters of Hero Electric which have a lot of demand in the market which includes models like Hero Optima, Hero Electric Photon, Hero Electric NYX, Hero Electric Flash, etc.

Okinawa: Electric two wheeler maker Okinawa has made a strong hold in the Indian market in a very short time. Okinawa has sold 5,923 units of its electric two wheeler in February 2022, while the company was able to sell only 1,067 units of its electric two wheeler in February 2021.

Talking about the best selling scooters of Okinawa, it includes scooters like Okinawa Praise Pro, Okinawa i Praise Plus, Okinawa Dual, Okinawa Ridge, Okinawa R30 and Okinawa Lite.

Ampere: Ampere Vehicles is at number three in this list, which has sold its electric two wheeler the most, Ampere has sold 4,303 units in February 2022 while the company could sell only 806 of its units in February 2021.

Talking about the best selling scooters of Ampere, then electric scooters like Ampere Magnus, Ampere Rio, Ampere Zeal, Ampere Rio Lite come in the list of best selling scooters.