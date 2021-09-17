Lebanon gets new prime minister amid economic slowdown
BEIRUT, Lebanon — Najib Mikati, a billionaire telecommunications tycoon, became Lebanon’s prime minister on Friday, seizing the reins for the third time in a country that has been without a government for more than a year, while its people have struggled economically. deeply cared for. abyss
Mr. The formation of Mikati’s cabinet was announced from Rashtrapati Bhavan when Mr. Mikati and President Michel Aoun signed a decree to make it official in the presence of Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berry.
Far from the tradition of reading prepared remarks, Mr Mikati delivered an emotional speech, summarizing Lebanon’s suffering and calling for unity to lift the country out of crisis.
Strikingly, he mentioned mothers who didn’t get basic pain relievers or infant formula, fathers who couldn’t explain to their babies why so many of their peers fled the country, and workers who lost their savings in bankrupt banks. and whose salary was now equal to a fraction of the salary of two years ago.
“The situation is very difficult and we all know it,” said Mr. Mikati. “But it is not impossible if we all stand together as Lebanon.”
Lebanon, a small, troubled Mediterranean country, is suffering from an economic collapse that the World Bank has said could rank three of the worst in the world since the mid-1800s. Since the 2019 fall, the national currency has lost more than 90 percent of its value against the dollar, unemployment has spread, businesses have closed and prices have skyrocketed.
Severe fuel shortages in recent months have left the wealthiest Lebanese grappling with widespread power cuts and long lines at gas stations. The country’s once famous banking, medical and education sectors have taken a big hit, as professionals have fled for jobs overseas.
Lebanon has been without a fully empowered government since August last year, when Prime Minister Hassan Diab and his cabinet resigned after a massive explosion in the port of Beirut caused widespread damage to the Lebanese capital and killed more than 200 people. Went.
The explosion was caused by the sudden combustion of what was left of the 2,750 tonnes of hazardous chemicals that had been unloaded into the port years earlier. Many Lebanese witnessed the explosion, and saw attempts by powerful politicians to obstruct investigations into its causes as the biggest example of the country’s deep dysfunction.
Two other nominees gave up after failing to form a government in Lebanon’s complicated system of sectarian power-sharing, and it took Mr. Mikati more than six weeks to succeed, an effort that involved Mr. Aoun with a dozen More meetings were involved.
Mikati has previously served as prime minister twice, most recently from June 2011 to May 2013, a background which critics said made him part of the political elite that pushed the country to the ground. Given and wide reach was an impossible figure to press for. Improvement
He had only one woman in his 24-member cabinet, the Minister of Administrative Development. The rest included some figures with clear ties to the country’s major political parties as well as some outsiders.
Lebanon has sought aid from the International Monetary Fund, the United States, France and other countries, but most promises of aid depend on the formation of a government and the implementation of measures aimed at increasing transparency in a country with systemic corruption. A perennial problem.
It was unclear what immediate action Mikati would take to prevent a crisis that has been piling up for many years, but he said he would seek aid from other Arab countries.
Traditionally, countries such as Saudi Arabia have invested heavily in Lebanon and supported favorite political parties, but much of that support has dried up as foreign supporters grow tired of the country’s enduring dysfunction.
One exception is Iran, which continues to provide financial and political support to Hezbollah, a terrorist group and political party committed to the destruction of Israel and which the United States considers a terrorist organization.
Mikati had earlier said he would work towards implementing the framework proposed by France and would engage with the International Monetary Fund.
But Lebanon’s current financial crunch may tie its hands.
An emerging issue is the government’s inability to subsidize imports of food, medicine and fuel, which has led to shortages and extreme inflation.
Mr. Mikati told reporters that the subsidies would have to be abandoned, not because he wanted to get rid of them, but because the government had collapsed.
“Where will we get the dollars to subsidize us? We are dry,” he said. “It’s not our wish, but we don’t have any reserves or money to allow us to help.”
Lebanon has long been a battleground for influence between the United States and its allies in the region, and between Iran and the so-called “axis of resistance”, which includes Hezbollah, Syria and other anti-American forces.
Mr. Mikati did not talk about how his cabinet would handle the conflict, despite an international outcry over who could help fix the country’s electricity problems.
Iran has sent oil tankers that Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah has said will ease the country’s power crisis. US officials have warned that accepting fuel from Iran or Hezbollah could lead to sanctions, and are working to ignite a system by which Lebanon would receive electricity generated from Egyptian gas and Jordan via Syria. will be dispatched from
It is not clear whether the plan will work or when.
Mr. Mikati, 65, has been a well-known figure in Lebanese business and politics for decades. According to Forbes, the company he co-founded with his brother has international investments in telecommunications, real estate and other sectors, making his net worth $2.8 billion.
A Sunni Muslim from the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli, he has held various cabinet portfolios and is a member of the Parliament of Lebanon, in addition to his previous term as prime minister.
hwaida saadi Contributed to reporting.
