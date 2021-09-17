Lebanon gets new prime minister amid economic slowdown

BEIRUT, Lebanon — Najib Mikati, a billionaire telecommunications tycoon, became Lebanon’s prime minister on Friday, seizing the reins for the third time in a country that has been without a government for more than a year, while its people have struggled economically. deeply cared for. abyss

Mr. The formation of Mikati’s cabinet was announced from Rashtrapati Bhavan when Mr. Mikati and President Michel Aoun signed a decree to make it official in the presence of Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berry.

Far from the tradition of reading prepared remarks, Mr Mikati delivered an emotional speech, summarizing Lebanon’s suffering and calling for unity to lift the country out of crisis.

Strikingly, he mentioned mothers who didn’t get basic pain relievers or infant formula, fathers who couldn’t explain to their babies why so many of their peers fled the country, and workers who lost their savings in bankrupt banks. and whose salary was now equal to a fraction of the salary of two years ago.