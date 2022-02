LeBron James, Anthony Davis offer advice to struggling Russell Westbrook



The Los Angeles Lakers’ situation with Russell Westbrook got more complicated Saturday night when the point guard was benched in the overtime win against the New York Knicks.

Westbrook’s recent struggles were on display in the game, and Sports Illustrated reports he had no interest in speaking with reporters about his performance after the game.

“I don’t want to keep making it about me,” he said. “When I play bad, you guys ask me as ton of questions, and then when I shoot the ball well, I don’t really hear too many of those questions.”

Westbrook was not only booed by the home crowd during the team’s 112-115 win but was also benched for the entire overtime period, SI reports. The 33-year-old point guard finished the game shooting 1-for-10 from the field, 0-for-3 from the three-point range, and had just five points in 29 minutes of action.

Despite his performance, Westbrook said bad games happen and that he didn’t care so long as the team won. His teammates LeBron James and Anthony Davis addressed his struggles after the game.

“I just told [Westbrook] to text me later, “James said.” I told him to keep going, told him to stop second-guessing himself during the game. There was a couple of times where he had good looks, second-guessing himself. Couple of times where he had drives, second-guessing himself. ”

Davis also showed support for Westbrook and shared a similar message as James.

“The fans obviously want to see [Westbrook] play better, “Davis said.” One thing you can’t do is put too much pressure on yourself. You gotta go out there and play freely. There were some shots tonight that he usually takes in rhythm and he kind of passed up or hesitated. “

The Lakers (26-28) will next face the Milwaukee Bucks (34-21) at home on Tuesday at 7 pm PT.