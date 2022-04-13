LeBron James’ former teammate bashes Lakers over Frank Vogel firing



Richard Jefferson, a teammate of LeBron James during his 2016 championship in Cleveland, hit Frank Vogel’s Lakers handling on ESPN.

Jefferson responds to a report by Adrian Wozniacki that the Lakers are shooting Vogel … minutes after the team’s final. Yes.

“Oz tweeted a minute after the game that Frank Vogel had been fired … the Lakers didn’t have the decency to tell the coach who won their championship 18 months ago that they were going to let him go. The Lakers organization is in complete disarray,” Jefferson said. And we can confirm that Frank Vogel had no idea because he said earlier this week that he had not been told anything about his future at LA.

“I haven’t heard sh **,” Vogel said when asked about his job security for 2023.

But to address Richard Jefferson’s point, it is not important to know Frank Vogel’s fate, but the sequence of who will learn this information. Another problem here is that the team lacks professionalism by firing their head coach minutes after the final buzz. The move sends a message that the company felt that their first step was to fire Vogel as the roster was not a total cheek.

No shooting, Anthony Davis was totally bad in 2022, and Russell Westbrook earned $ 44 million for doing cardio and brick toss up – now all of a sudden you’re treating your coach like he didn’t bring the team title in 2020?

There is no sign of professionalism from anyone in that Lakers organization, let alone gratitude.

The following comment section from the NBA on ESPN’s tweet was that Magic Johnson leaked the subject of a possible shooting. If true, why would this have any effect on how this exit was handled? Magic Johnson was already known for allowing the leak under his watch so why would he be trusted with confidential information about Frank Vogel? Absolutely stupid God forbid Lakers GM Rob Pelinka gave Magic that kind of intel before he could break the news himself.

The problem is not complicated: tell Frank Vogel he has been released and then tell the public. It’s called professionalism. There is not much in sports nowadays.